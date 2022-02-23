7 Eagles with the most to prove in 2022

Pressure burst pipes, and with contract extensions, starting positions, and future job prospects all on the line, the 2022 offseason and NFL regular season are shaping up to be extremely important for several Eagles.

Whether it be the head coach, quarterback, running back, general manager, or a young defensive back, Philadelphia has several players on the roster with a lot to prove over the next few months.

Here are seven Eagles with the most to prove in 2022.

1. GM Howie Roseman

Coaches and players all go through the lame-duck status of a contract situation, and occasionally, NFL general managers face the same pressures.

Howie Roseman is quietly entering the final year of his contract and his status on the hot seat depends on which local or national experts decide to weigh in. What can’t be understated is the pressure that Roseman faces with three first-round picks, free-agent cap space, and a looming decision at quarterback.

2. Jalen Hurts

A 3,144 yard passing season, coupled with leading his team in rushing and earning Pro Bowl alternate status would get some first-year starters a vote of confidence and a new contract.

Jalen Hurts isn’t in your typical situation and as he works to continue developing his skills as a passer, the third-year signal-caller could be under the biggest microscope in 2022.

Hurts will first have to survive an NFL offseason that could see Philadelphia target a veteran passer via trade or the NFL draft. Short of a gigantic trade scenario or draft sequence taking place, Hurts should enter training camp as the unquestioned starter.

It’ll be at that point when the pressure will mount and Hurts will have 17 regular season opportunities to prove that he can be the Eagles franchise signal-caller.

Anything short of a return to the playoffs and improved play under center will likely result in Philadelphia looking elsewhere at the position.

3. RB Miles Sanders

Sanders has to be the one player in NFL history to never have amassed a 1,000-yard rushing season despite a career average of almost 5.0-yards per carry, coupled with some of the most explosive running plays in the Eagles franchise history.

Whether it be a lack of carries or a penchant for injuries, Sanders has yet to reach that barrier as a ball-carrier and he’ll enter 2022 playing for a new contract.

4. WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor will forever deal with the weight of Howie Roseman selecting him out of TCU over former LSU and current Vikings star, Justin Jefferson. While Jefferson is on another planet as a player, Reagor is coming off a season in which he registered 33 catches for 299 yards and two total touchdowns in his second city.

For Reagor, 2022 will be about showing that he belongs in the NFL and not just on the Eagles roster.

5. DC Jonathan Gannon

A good portion of Eagles fans was hoping for Gannon to land the Texans head coaching job so that he could take his passive defensive scheme to Houston with him.

Gannon has critics, but he has an even bigger group of execs and NFL higher-ups who believe Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator is the next, not coaching candidate.

For Gannon, it’ll be about improving the Eagles, defense, adding in younger and more dynamic talent to the system, while registering more sacks and pressures.

6. DE Josh Sweat

Sweat’s $13.3 million per season average is among the top-25 edge rushers in the NFL and it’s a bargain for the Eagles, but a contract extension brings added pressure to most players.

A 2022 Pro Bowler, Sweat posted a career-high 7.5 sacks, tied with Javon Hargrave for the team lead, while also registering 45 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

It was a career season for Sweat, but with Brandon Graham aging, Derek Barnett likely to depart, and a rookie expected to join the fold, he’ll need to add some star power to performance on a weekly basis.

7. CB Tay Gowan

Gowan makes the list because he’s brash and because his development would all the Eagles to benefit from having one of their young cornerbacks step up opposite Darius Slay.

A 2020 CFB opt-out, Gowan, 24, was acquired in the Zach Ertz deal with Arizona. Philadelphia really liked him in the 2021 draft coming out of Central Florida, but the Cardinals selected him in the sixth round.

At 6-2, Gowan has the length and speed that could translate into a breakout second season if he can find the reps this spring.

