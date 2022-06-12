7 Eagles with the most to lose during training camp

The Eagles finished the offseason workout program this past Thursday, canceling the final day of OTAs after only scheduling six of the allowed 10 sessions.

Jalen Hurts showed vast improvement, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have the look of a top-5 duo in the NFL, with Quez Watkins as the explosive sidekick that’ll make it an intriguing trio of smooth pass catchers.

Philadelphia will reconvene for training camp in late July and several players on the roster will be playing for contracts, playing time, and the opportunity to make one of the league’s top overall rosters.

Several guys have a lot to lose entering training camp and we’ve highlighted seven.

QB Reid Sinnett

Sinnett has talent, but former Nevada passer Carson Strong has been the talk of rookie minicamps and OTAs thanks to his rocket arm and intangibles as a passer. Gardner Minshew is the most talented backup quarterback in the NFL, and he’s looking to be a starter with one year remaining on his contract. Sinnett could be playing for his NFL future in his battle with Strong.

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders will enter training camp looking for a new contract and even with the almost 5.0-yards per carry average over his career, the former Penn State star has yet to amass a 1,000-yard season as a pro.

Philadelphia led the NFL in rushing despite Sanders missing time with various injuries and if he can’t snatch carries away from Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, he could see his role diminish as the season progresses.

WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor will enter training camp as the No. 5 wide receiver at best behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascals. Reagor will now battle Greg Ward, Deon Cain, Britain Covey, Devon Allen, and John Hightower for the final roster spots at wide receiver.

TE Tyree Jackson

Jackson was destined to be a future contributor at the tight end position before tearing his ACL and the end of the 2021 regular season. Now the former Buffalo quarterback will rehab as Jack Stoll and 2022 sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra battle for reps behind Dallas Goedert.

LB T.J. Edwards

Edwards signed a one-year extension during the 2021 season and appeared to be the Eagles’ middle linebacker of the future before the team signed Kyzir White away from the Chargers, and then drafted former Georgia All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean after he slipped to the third round.

Philadelphia could put Dean at the WILL Position and force a battle with Kyzir White, but the like move sees Haason Reddick at the SAM, White at the WILL, and either Edwards or Dean at middle linebacker.

S K'Von Wallace

Marcus Epps has already ascended to the role of starting safety and the former Clemson star could lose reps to the bigger Jared Mayden and undrafted rookie, Reed Blankenship.

G/T Jack Driscoll

Driscoll was solid at right guard in relief of Brandon Brooks, but Isaac Seumalo has repped with the starters after moving over from the left guard. Driscoll could see himself going from the likely future guard to backing up All-Pro Lane Johnson at the right tackle spot.

