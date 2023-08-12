7 Eagles with the most to gain in preseason opener vs. Ravens

The Eagles will kick off their preseason against the Ravens on Saturday night, and the contest offers an exciting backdrop for several key roster battles.

Philadelphia is loaded with talent, but critical positions like a linebacker, safety, and running back have camp battles that could take several weeks to sort out.

With kickoff now five and a half hours away, here are seven Eagles with the most to gain against Baltimore.

RB Trey Sermon

Sermon is a talented running back, but if the season started today, the Eagles’ top four running backs appear to be D’Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott.

Sermon has a fan in head coach Nick Sirianni and a standout performance on Saturday could make things interesting in regards to carry five ball-carriers on the 53-man roster.

LB Myles Jack

The Eagles signed Jack on Sunday before their open practice and he’s seen first team reps in all three sessions.

Jack was solid for Pittsburgh last season, and could steal a role of Christian Elliss or Nicholas Morrow are unable to standout.

WR Joseph Ngata

Ngata (6-3, 217) is a big, physical wide receiver, and if not for an injury history at Clemson, he surely would have been a mid-round draft pick.

Ngata has seen his share of first team reps this summer and breakout performance could provide a justification for six pass catchers on the 53-man roster.

LB Christian Ellis

Elliss has been the standout of the summer and has been neck and neck with Nicholas Morrow all training camp.

Philadelphia added Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham on last Sunday, but Elliss has a head start in the system, and he’s a special teams standout.

A strong performance could put Elliss in line to be a starter.

CB Josh Jobe

Jobe has been one of the biggest winners so far of this training camp.

With James Bradberry nursing a groin injury, the former Alabama cornerback has seen a lot of work with the first team defense.

Jobe is strong at the point of attack, feisty in coverage and a player to watch.

Safety K'Von Wallace

Wallace is listed as a co-starter at one safety spot along with Terrell Edmunds, and a solid start to the preseason could propel the former Clemson star to a breakout season.

TE Tyree Jackson

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire