7 Eagles who impressed during the first week of training camp

The Eagles opened training camp with three intense practices, and one secret walkthrough as the team works to prioritize health leading up to the season opener.

Philadelphia’s defense has looked fast and decisive under Jonathan Gannon, while Nick Sirianni will look to see Jalen Hurts take the next step as a passer.

With the Eagles set to put on the pads Tuesday, here are seven players who impressed during the first week of training camp.

Marcus Epps, S

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquiski Tartt was supposed to provide competition at safety, but through a whole week of practice, Epps has taken all the first-team reps and has looked very strong.

A day one interception of quarterback Jalen Hurts has added to the mystique.

Mac McCain, CB

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Four of the Eagles’ ( Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, and Zech McPhearson) 12 cornerbacks are roster locks, meaning eight players are fighting for one or two jobs.

McCain’s play through the first week has put him in a favorable position behind McPhearson on the depth chart.

Davion Taylor, LB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the additions of Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean at linebacker, Taylor was assumed to be the odd man out. An athletic marvel at linebacker, Taylor has received some first-team reps as well, and he’ll make Jonathan Gannon’s decision difficult.

Andre Chachere, S

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chachere had logged interceptions in back-to-back practices entering Monday, and he’s earned first-team reps as well throughout the first week.

Miles Sanders, RB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sanders is always impressive, and with a new contract on the line, the Eagles running back has looked stronger and more explosive through the first week.

Miles Sanders is having a great day. Just ripped off another big run, he put up his hands signaling touchdown https://t.co/cCaRhZOxjO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 1, 2022

Jordan Davis, DT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is an athletic marvel that can dominate at the point of attack or move fluidly enough to make plays down the line of scrimmage.

Shaun Bradley, LB

A special teams standout, Bradley has been a playmaker on the second team defense and a key cog to watch in Jonathan Gannon’s revamped defense.

