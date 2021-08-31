7 Eagles who could draw trade interest from the Jets or Patriots after joint practice sessions

The Eagles are in the process of cutting the roster down to 53 players and lost amid the waiver process is a potential trade or two.

During a Monday night discussion centered around potential roster moves, Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media reported that both the Jets and Patriots have shown interest in Philadelphia’s offensive line depth.

Kaye’s report comes amid a Monday Morning Quarterback report centered around teams around the league showing interest in the Eagles’ depth within the trenches.

The Eagles are another team taking calls on offensive linemen—their issues of the last few years staying healthy up front have actually created a situation where they have experienced backups. Philly’s also discussed dealing away some linebacker depth.

With the deadline just hours away, here are seven Eagles who could potentially be moved.

1. Nate Herbig

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Nate Herbig (67) takes a break on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Another physical player at the point of attack, Herbig could draw interest from a team looking for a solid IOL.

2. Jack Driscoll

Philadelphia Eagles' Jack Driscoll (63) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Driscoll started his college career off at UMass and has a bright future in the NFL.

3. Sua Opeta

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Sua Opeta (78) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The rugged guard has played well at times but could be coveted by the Jets.

4. Brett Toth

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Brett Toth (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Toth is a talented young player who just needs reps and New England could provide that opportunity.

5. Andre Dillard

Philadelphia's Andre Dillard (77) warms up during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex.

Sports Eagles Ravens Practice

The Eagles are working to bolster Dillard's confidence, but if New England or the Jets offer a third-round pick or better, would Howie Roseman turn that down.

6. Isaac Seumalo

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (73) stands on the field during warm-ups prior to the Eagles game against the Washington Redskinsat FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Seumalo is a solid left guard, but Landon Dickerson is the future. If he's going to play center then that's one thing, but he's already one of the most talented players on the roster. Dickerson's early-season availability could make Seumalo available.

7. T.J. Edwards

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones , left, slides before being tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards, center, during the NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

A thumper who may not necessarily fit Jonathan Gannon's hybrid defense, Edwards would fit well in New England.

