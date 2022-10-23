7 Eagles who benefited the most from the bye week

The Eagles had one of the earlier bye weeks this season, almost seven-week earlier than in 2021, when the team didn’t get an official rest period until Week 14.

Philadelphia is 6-0, and although we haven’t quite reached the halfway point of the regular season, the Eagles are firmly entrenched as a potential No. 1 seed and Super Bowl contender.

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for eight players, and we’ve listed them below.

Lane Johnson

Johnson exited Philadelphia’s win over Dallas with a concussion — his third as a pro, and the week off likely prevented him from missing his first game of the season.

Jason Kelce

Kelce had elbow surgery this summer and suffered an ankle injury twice during the Eagles’ six-game winning streak.

Landon Dickerson

Dickerson suffered a foot injury during Week 3, and he’s had to exit two straight games with lingering symptoms, although he returned in both.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts has 77 carries for 293 yards and six rushing touchdowns as a runner.

He’s been sacked 15 times this season, and the week off should do wonders for him as a passer.

Jordan Mailata

The Eagles left tackle should be reasonably healed from his shoulder injury suffered in the win over Jacksonville.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson gets another week to learn the Eagles’ defensive scheme while healing from a hand injury that forced him out of the win over Dallas for a short period.

Fletcher Cox-Brandon Graham

Two of the top three longest-tenured Eagles on the roster, Cox, and Graham, would have benefited more from a later bye, but they’ll be rested for the 11-game stretch run.

