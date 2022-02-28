7 dynamic players the Eagles should consider trading up for in 1st-round of NFL draft

The NFL’s scouting combine is just days away and as all 32 teams around the league start to ramp up their draft evaluations, we’ll take a look at players the Eagles could potentially trade up for.

Philadelphia has three first-round picks in April’s draft and several pressing needs at edge rusher, cornerback, and safety.

Depending on how the first six or seven picks of the draft develop, the Eagles could see a scenario where the organization is able to package some picks and trade up with hopes of acquiring the player Howie Roseman covets.

We’ve highlighted seven difference makers that fit that scenario.

1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he’d have no problem with the Lions taking Kyle Hamilton at No. 2 if Aidan Hutchinson is off the board at No. 1. He said Hamilton is a plug and play guy who can make plays, which is something the Lions defense needs. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) February 25, 2022

Hamilton is a unique talent with an incredible combination of size, speed, strength, and ball skills.

He’d be the sixth defensive back taken in the top three since 1967, with Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (2020) being the most recent, and he’d immediately give Jonathan Gannon a dynamic playmaker on the backend.

2. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

A relentless pass-rusher who had 14.0 sacks and 66 pressures last year, Hutchingson would be able to learn from Brandon Graham, while offering the Eagles defense a dynamic player off the edge.

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon



Eug 111321 Uombb 26

Forget the talk about Thibodeaux’s motor, or inconsistent play, as the former Oregon star has great quickness, a good arsenal of pass-rush moves, and plenty of versatility.

4. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati



Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4

Story continues

Gardner allowed 60 yards receiving in 14 games last season for the Bearcats.

A true shutdown cornerback, Gardner would pair with Darius Slay to give Philadelphia one of the NFL’s top cornerback duos.

5. Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After missing out on Micah Parsons, the Eagles would get a plug-and-play starter who could dominate at linebacker, while offering huge potential off the edge.

6. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Stingley could be the steal of the draft if he slips, with some insiders questioning whether or not the LSU product can return to form and produce as he did in his 2019 freshman year when he had six interceptions. A left foot injury held him out of all but three games in 2021.

7. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Dickerson 2.0?

Ekwonu has three years of starting experience at left tackle but has also played more than 200 snaps at left guard. A projected standout left tackle in the NFL, Ekwonu also projects as a guard and would be a natural at the position. The former Wolfpack star plays with power, and he’s a mauler in the run game.

1

1