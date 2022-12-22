7 DNPs on Buccaneers’ first injury report of Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 16 opponent and released their first injury report of the week.

They had 10 total players listed Wednesday, with seven players who did not practice.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

LB Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique), CB Jamel Dean (toe), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), S Keanu Neal (toe), OL Donovan Smith (foot), NT Vita Vea (calf), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle)

Avery, Dean, Nassib and Vea all missed the Bucs’ last game.

Limited participation

WR Julio Jones (knee), OL Josh Wells (back), OL Tristan Wirfs (ankle)

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand)

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle)

CB Antonio Hamilton (back)

QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Limited participation

WR Greg Dortch (knee)

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

LB Markus Golden (ankle)

CB Christian Matthew (shoulder)

LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

S Charles Washington (chest)

CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Full participation

OL Rashaad Coward (chest)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire