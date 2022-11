The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Cameron Ward threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third, Nakia Watson rushed for 166 yards and a score and Washington State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 52-14 victory against Stanford on Saturday. The Cougars (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and then put the game away with two more TDs in the final 2:09 of the first half. Jaden Hicks also returned a fumble 17 yards for a score in the second quarter as Washington State used four takeaways and 306 yards rushing to get over the frustration of the losing streak.