7 defensive linemen the Bills could target in free agency

The NFL’s next offseason chapter is about to begin: Free agency.

On Monday, pending free agents can begin chatting with prospective new clubs. Then on Wednesday, players can officially sign new contracts, but often times, those deals are already reported on before then.

For the Buffalo Bills, the defensive line position group is one to watch for.

In terms of their own free agents, the Bills have several in this area: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Harrison Phillips, to name a few. Plus, there’s room for overall improvement as well.

Could a free-agent addition bring things to the next level for Buffalo? With that, here are seven defensive linemen the Bills could target in free agency next week:

DE Uchenna Nwosu | Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

If you believe some early off-field rumors, this one is pretty easy. The Bills are already said to be interested in Nwosu.

Nwosu is at the end of his rookie contract and really only just broke out. The 25-year-old had 40 total QB pressures last season and his five sacks were a career-high. The first couple years of his career, he wasn’t even in the starting lineup.

Based on that, it might be hard for him and the Chargers to agree on a dollar amount. That’s where the Bills could pounce.

Prior to being drafted, the Bills reportedly had a pre-draft meeting with Nwosu as well.

DT Tim Settle | Washington Commanders

Defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) (Gannet photo)

The Bills run a well-known rotation along their defensive line. Settle previously was with Washington and stuck behind the likes of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

In Buffalo, he’d have company, but might get a better look actually getting on the field. Pro Football Focus names Settle a “free-agent fit” for the Bills as well.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah | Miami Dolphins

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ogbah is a pass rusher that is a schematic fit for the Bills defense. Buffalo does have some youthful pieces at the edge position, but they could stand to have something more at the top.

Ogbah is coming off back-to-back seasons with nine sacks, which would have led the Bills. Buffalo also had a pre-draft visit with Ogbah in 2018.

DE Shaq Lawson | Free Agent

New York Jets defensive end Shaq Lawson (50). (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Bills and Lawson have been connected in free agency already… mostly by his own doing on Twitter. However, there is a world where Lawson does make sense.

Lawson knows the Bills defense and had a career-best season in it in 2019. Lawson is not a top-flight pass rusher, but could carve a nice rotational role out in Buffalo again.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day | Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph-Day is overshadowed by Aaron Donald… as anyone else would be lining up next to him. Joseph-Day gets the job done in the Bills would like, though. In eight games last season due to injury, Joseph-Day he made 22 stops against the run, according to Rams Wire.

DT DJ Jones | San Francisco 49ers

D.J. Jones #93 of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Another run stopper in the middle of the defensive line. Per ESPN Analytics, Jones had the league’s highest run stop win rate percentage (48%). If the Bills lose Harrison Phillips, one of Buffalo’s pending free agents, they’ll need a run stopper.

DT BJ Hill | Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92)

Another option if Phillips walks is Hill. The Bengals player could be just that.

ESPN recently wrote on Hill:

Hill is at his best against the run, where he is graded in the 78th percentile of all interior defensive linemen since 2018, but he does offer some pocket-pushing ability as a pass-rusher.

