7 defensive line prospects the Rams could target in the 2021 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams made the somewhat surprising decision to trade Michael Brockers this offseason, shipping him to Detroit in a deal that only returned a future seventh-round pick. It was a cap-saving move, but they didn’t use that newfound money to re-sign Morgan Fox, who left to sign with the Panthers.

And so the Rams now have a hole on the defensive line. Sebastian Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson are versatile players, but the Rams need depth regardless along the defensive front.

Here are seven prospects they could target in the draft.

Janarius Robinson, Florida State

Most view Robinson as a pure edge rusher, but for the Rams, he’d have a chance to contribute at defensive end in Michael Brockers’ spot. He’s a chiseled athlete standing 6-foot-5, 263 pounds with 35 ¼-inch arms and an 86 ¼-inch wingspan, giving him the build and length that sets him up for success in the NFL. Robinson wasn’t the most productive player in college, though. He had just eight career sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in 42 games, making 28 starts. Considering his lack of pass rush development right now, he’d probably fit best at 5-technique in the Rams’ scheme. Robinson could be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

Togiai was just a one-year starter at Ohio State in 2020 but played 33 career games. He had 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in those appearances, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019. He may not have the length or pass-rush ability to play defensive end full-time in the Rams’ system, but he could rotate in at multiple spots. Togiai is 6-foot-1 and 296 pounds but has just 31 ¾-inch arms. He could play nose tackle for Los Anglees, which would allow Sebastian Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson to move outside in certain packages, giving the Rams plenty of options up front.

Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

Odighizuwa started 27 games at UCLA and racked up 27.5 tackles for loss in 43 career games. He also had 11.5 sacks and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2020, playing all across the defensive line for the Bruins. With the Rams, the 6-foot-1, 282-pound defender would primarily play defensive end, using his length (34-inch arms) to rush the passer and disengage from blockers to make plays against the run. He’d be an excellent fit with the Rams, bringing versatility and a high ceiling thanks to his frame and athleticism. And he’s projected to go sometime on Day 3.

Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

Williams is an intriguing prospect with excellent potential and athleticism. He was dominant at Louisiana Tech the last two seasons, totaling 19 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in just 23 games. He can play 3-technique like Aaron Donald or align at defensive end in Brockers’ spot, fitting well at either position. Williams is 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds, though he doesn’t possess the most impressive length (31.5-inch arms). He plays with a high motor and always plays to the whistle, never giving up on a play, which helped him rack up 103 tackles in the last two seasons.

Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

Tuipulotu is a good run defender who may not be the best pass rusher, but that won’t prevent teams from taking him at some point on Day 2 of the draft. He can play nose tackle or 3-technique up front and help shore up any run defense. In 33 games at USC, he made 104 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and sacked the quarterback 8.5 times. Tuipulotu is nearly 6-foot-2 and weighs 307 pounds, a stout frame for an interior defender. He plays with good power and would allow the Rams to move both Donald and Joseph-Day around, especially on early downs.

Gregory Rousseau, Miami

Like Robinson, Rousseau is primarily viewed as an edge rusher. But he has just one season of college production due to an opt-out in 2020. Two years ago, though, he had 19.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in 13 games for Miami, outstanding numbers for the young pass rusher. He’s plenty big enough to play defensive end in the Rams’ scheme and can also move outside to edge rusher in specific packages, depending on how Raheem Morris would view him. Rousseau has excellent size (6-foot-6, 266 pounds) and length (34 3/8-inch arms) but with just one year of solid play, teams could be scared off in the first round. That makes him a candidate for the Rams in Round 2.

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

The story with Odeyingbo right now is the Achilles injury he suffered in the pre-draft process, which could limit him as a rookie. But there are no questions about his fit with the Rams. He’s a perfect prospect to play defensive end in a 3-4 front, standing 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds with 35 ¼-inch arms. In college, he had 125 tackles (31 for a loss) and 12 sacks, showing excellent potential as a versatile defender up front. The Achilles injury could hurt his draft stock and push him into Day 3, but in time, Odeyingbo could become a productive player for whichever team drafts him.

