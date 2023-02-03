7 defensive back prospects for the Eagles to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, and even with the Eagles preparing to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, all eyes this week will be on Alabama, for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s top secondary, but James Bradbery and Gardner-Johnson are free agents, while Darius Slay has one or two elite seasons left.

With 18+ Eagles set to hit unrestricted free agency, Howie Roseman could look to upgrade the secondary via the NFL Draft.

With kickoff from Mobile just 24 hours away, here are seven defensive backs to watch at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Robinson is a jack-of-all-trades safety that could complement or mirror C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

JL Skinner, Boise State

Skinner will get the benefit of the doubt after Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton had success in 2022 as a 6-foot-4 college safety who excels in the slot, and in the box.

Skinner logged 336 career snaps in the slots.

Riley Moss, Iowa


A talented cornerback that some have talked about moving to safety, Moss would fit in Jonathan Gannon’s zone scheme.

Moss is a physical cornerback that lacks elite speed but makes up for it with the crafty play on the outside.

Chris Smith , Georgia

The former four-star recruit was an All-American and was named one of four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. S

Smith, a senior, finished the 2022 college football season with 60 total tackles, one sack, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and five pass deflections. Smith had a blocked field goal return for a touchdown in the SEC championship game against LSU.

Jay Ward, LSU

A talented safety out of LSU, Ward is a versatile defensive back who played safety, cornerback, and nickel back during his LSU career … 46 career appearances with 23 starts … 164 tackles, and 3.5 tackles.

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

A projected first-round pick, Stevenson saw action in 11 games for the Hurricanes, playing 554 snaps. He logged 24 tackles, 3 assists, and made 8 stops. In coverage, Stevenson had 5 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions, and surrendered a QB rating when targetted 78.4.

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brents is an All-Big-12 cornerback who started all 27 games in his two years at K-State after transferring from Iowa and had 45 tackles and four interceptions with eight passes defended as a senior.

