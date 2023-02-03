7 defensive back prospects for the Eagles to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, and even with the Eagles preparing to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, all eyes this week will be on Alabama, for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s top secondary, but James Bradbery and Gardner-Johnson are free agents, while Darius Slay has one or two elite seasons left.

With 18+ Eagles set to hit unrestricted free agency, Howie Roseman could look to upgrade the secondary via the NFL Draft.

With kickoff from Mobile just 24 hours away, here are seven defensive backs to watch at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Jammie Robinson, Florida State

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Robinson is a jack-of-all-trades safety that could complement or mirror C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Florida State’s pressure gets to Dillon Gabriel and defensive back Jammie Robinson cleans it up for the sack. Robinson is a Swiss Army knife defensive back similar to Jalen Pitre. He’s one of the best Sr DBs in the 2023 NFL Draft and headed to the @seniorbowl. pic.twitter.com/uhflT1SjWh — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 29, 2022

JL Skinner, Boise State

Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Skinner will get the benefit of the doubt after Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton had success in 2022 as a 6-foot-4 college safety who excels in the slot, and in the box.

Skinner logged 336 career snaps in the slots.

Riley Moss, Iowa



221029 Northwestern Iowa Fb 014 Jpg

A talented cornerback that some have talked about moving to safety, Moss would fit in Jonathan Gannon’s zone scheme.

Moss is a physical cornerback that lacks elite speed but makes up for it with the crafty play on the outside.

Fastest DB from @seniorbowl National team on Day 1 yesterday? It was the guy who many are lazily projecting to safety, Iowa’s Riley Moss. @R_moss5 hit 19.73 on @ZebraTechnology tracking data.💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/wwA8aeYSmc — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 1, 2023

Chris Smith , Georgia

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The former four-star recruit was an All-American and was named one of four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. S

Smith, a senior, finished the 2022 college football season with 60 total tackles, one sack, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and five pass deflections. Smith had a blocked field goal return for a touchdown in the SEC championship game against LSU.

Jay Ward, LSU

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

A talented safety out of LSU, Ward is a versatile defensive back who played safety, cornerback, and nickel back during his LSU career … 46 career appearances with 23 starts … 164 tackles, and 3.5 tackles.

LSU S Jay Ward sticks to the hip pocket of Musgrave, then makes a play on the ball pic.twitter.com/rWylkv5gi6 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 1, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A projected first-round pick, Stevenson saw action in 11 games for the Hurricanes, playing 554 snaps. He logged 24 tackles, 3 assists, and made 8 stops. In coverage, Stevenson had 5 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions, and surrendered a QB rating when targetted 78.4.

Tyrique Stevenson CB from Miami is a perfect fit for a press man scheme and he’s been one of the best corners at the Senior Bowl. 32 3/8 inch arms!!! pic.twitter.com/7Dlgt8gwQx — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) February 2, 2023

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brents is an All-Big-12 cornerback who started all 27 games in his two years at K-State after transferring from Iowa and had 45 tackles and four interceptions with eight passes defended as a senior.

K-State CB Julius Brents had a really good 1-on-1 period. Demonstrates nice patience at the line and finishes with one of his two picks of the period. pic.twitter.com/7uKLzGuqDM — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) January 31, 2023

