7 DB prospects the Bucs could target in the 2023 NFL draft

With most of their secondary due to hit free agency, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will no doubt look to the draft to replenish their defensive backs. Fortunately, this draft is chock full of talent to restock Tampa’s defensive backfield.

The Bucs could very well lose starters Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards as well as Sean Murphy-Bunting, Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan. They accounted for 3156 cumulative snaps in the secondary. Dean in particular played more than any other defensive back for Tampa.

Already $56 million over the cap, the Bucs likely will not be able to re-sign many of their free agent defensive backs or otherwise acquire free agent talent to replace them. The draft is their only alternative.

This year’s draft class does not have the top-end talent of last year’s class, but there should still be many potential starters littered in the first and second rounds, both at cornerback and safety. The Bucs will have some flexibility in addressing needs while getting good value on the players they pick.

Here are seven defensive backs the Bucs could target in this year’s NFL draft:

Deonte Banks, Maryland

If the Bucs need to replace Jamel Dean, Banks is the best possible analogue in the draft. Big, fast and physical, Banks would be a solid choice with Tampa’s second-round pick.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht has a particular type when picking cornerbacks, favoring size and physicality above all, even more than ball skills or injury history. Banks compares favorably in this regard to Bucs corners Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean.

Oh, and he’s really, really fast:

With Dean likely to break the bank on the free agent market, Banks would be an ideal replacement to start across from Carlton Davis.

Brian Branch, Alabama

While the safety and nickel positions do not typically garner significant value on draft day, it would be hard to pass up a player as talented as Branch.

Branch represents the archetypical Alabama defender: high football IQ with variable usage. While not a high-end athlete, his ability to diagnose plays and strong technique should make him a first-round draft pick.

Stick Branch in the box or at the nickel position, and the middle of the field will become an offensive dead zone (via the Browns Wire’s Cory Kinnan):

The Bucs could lose three safeties to free agency as well as nickel corner Sean Murphy-Bunting. Drafting Branch would both upgrade the defense as a whole and give the Bucs more flexibility to address other holes across the secondary.

Sydney Brown, Illinois

The Bucs can also address the safety position later in the draft by targeting Brown. A high-end athlete with strong instincts, Brown would likely be an immediate starter for the Bucs.

Brown is a 211-pound missile, owing to his incredible burst and speed. While primarily a box safety, his athleticism and technique in coverage gives him some versatility. He also has some untapped potential as a blitzer (via ESPN’s Matt Bowen):

Watched more tape on #Illinois safety Sydney Brown (after the Senior Bowl practices). Tone-setter in the secondary. pic.twitter.com/xl243eyupI — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 3, 2023

Paired with Antoine Winfield Jr., Brown would make the Bucs a more physical team in the box. A Day 2 pick would not be wasted drafting him.

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Stevenson is another large cornerback prospect who brings a lot of physicality to the position. While not as refined as some of the other prospects in the class, his athletic profile and physical play bear a lot of upside at the NFL level.

While Stevenson does appear to struggle in zone and off-man coverages, he is a sticky defender in man-press (via Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor):

Tyrique Stevenson plays this so well, he becomes the WR! (Don’t worry, he appeared to be OK after) pic.twitter.com/bZvJrovPZX — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Stevenson is a high-upside prospect best taken early on Day 3 of the NFL draft. If the Bucs plan to have second-year CB Zyon McCollum take over the starting spot across Carlton Davis, Stevenson would provide a sold back-up or even competitive option.

Riley Moss, Iowa

Ball production has been spotty at best in the Bucs secondary for years. A possible inexpensive solution? Draft this guy.

Moss collected 11 interceptions in his collegiate career, with a career-high four in 2021 (via PFF):

Riley Moss: 4 INT’s in zone coverage this season, most in College Football🤫 pic.twitter.com/nwzsvO041k — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 2, 2021

Moss’s athletic profile isn’t anything to sneeze at either, running a 4.45 40-yard dash at 6′ and 193 pounds at the NFL Combine. There is real potential for Moss to become a starting-caliber receiver.

The Bucs could repeat their 2017 and 2018 draft strategies by taking multiple defensive backs across multiple rounds. Moss could be had with a Day 3 pick and provide some much needed depth and ball hawking ability.

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

A potential steal for the Bucs later in the draft is Williams. Despite an October 2022 ACL tear, Williams should work his way into Tampa’s corner rotation quickly.

An athlete with good feet, Williams excels in the short area and can play the ball. He is also aggressive against the run (via Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings):

Garrett Williams in run support >>> Don't leave him unblocked on these carries outside! pic.twitter.com/yuYHJiGtbO — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) November 10, 2021

Though it make take another year for Williams be back to 100%, he could be on track to play by the preseason. A mid-round pick would be a decent prices for this potential rotational corner.

Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia

This safety prospect and St. Petersburg, FL native converted from cornerback in 2022 and did not look back. Johnson is a physical hitter with corner cover skills.

Johnson is an explosive athlete, testing well at the NFL Combine in his vertical jump (37.5 inches), broad jump (10’5″) and 10-yard split in the 40 yard dash (1.55 seconds). At 6′ and 205 pounds, he is the type of safety that can come screaming from his spot to lay a thunderous hit.

Johnson’s versatility makes him an ideal fit for the Bucs who like to disguise coverages and play defenders in multiple roles.

