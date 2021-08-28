7 days until Georgia football: Honoring Matthew Stafford

With seven days until Georgia football takes on Clemson in Charlotte, we honor one of the greatest No. 7’s in the history of UGA football, quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford took over the starting position the season following DJ Shockley’s departure.

During his three year tenure with the Dawgs (2006-08), Stafford maintained his starting role and improved as a player each season. Throughout his three year career, Stafford tallied 7,731 passing yards on 57.1%, 51 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. He also ran for 213 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Oct 27, 2007; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford (7) hands off to running back Knowshon Moreno (24) during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia defeated Florida 42-30.

He led Georgia to three straight bowl victories, including the Chick-Fil-A Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and Capital One Bowl. He ended up going 1st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions, where he still starts to this day.

Now, for the first time in his NFL career, Stafford will not be suiting up in a Detroit Lions jersey.

After being traded to the Rams, the former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick will be looking to start the second chapter of his career in Los Angeles.

Stafford admitted it will be “an interesting opportunity and a challenge” for him to assimilate a new offense, especially due to the lack of on-field workouts players were able to do this offseason prior to training camp.

Stafford will be surrounded by serious talent in Los Angeles, so expectations will be through the roof. From what’s been reported, it sounds like the cool, calm and collected Stafford should have no problem living up to the hype.