7 crazy stats from the Texans’ 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs

The Houston Texans had another late-game letdown against an elite opponent as they bungled the 30-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 at NRG Stadium.

Despite the team not finishing the drop and slipping to 1-12-1 on the season, there were some individual performances that were worthy of recognition.

Houston’s rookie class showed up against the Chiefs and notched some interesting milestones both in team history and also for their class.

The Texans’ defense also had productive outings from key contributors.

The passing game also had a few checkpoints to pass despite not having receivers Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) available.

Here are seven crazy stats from Week 15.

1. Only Christian Harris can do it

7-crazy-stats-texans-30-24-loss-chiefs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The third-round linebacker is the only rookie so far in 2022 to post three tackles for loss in a single game.

2. As good as 49ers DE Fred Warner

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Jalen Pitre had 13 combined tackles (eight solo) against the Chiefs, making him the first rookie since San Francisco’s Fred Warner to have three straight games with 10-plus tackles.

3. Davis Mills matched a career high

texans-davis-mills-td-pass-teagan-quitoriano-chiefs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year quarterback had three total touchdowns (two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown) for the third time in his career. The most recent games were Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans and Week 5 against the New England Patriots — both in 2021.

4. Wendy's four for four

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Texans had four players record at least 10 tackes: Christian Harris, Jalen Pitre, Christian Kirksey, and Tremon Smith.

The instance marks the first time in team history four different players tallied 10-plus tackles in a single game.

5. Takeaway train

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With linebacker Jake Hansen and cornerback Desmond King each getting a fumble recovery, the Texans recorded their seventh game of the year with multiple takeaways.

6. More from Chris Moore

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Moore gathered 42 receiving yards against the Chiefs. Since Week 10, the former Baltimore Ravens 2016 fourth-round pick has produced 309 receiving yards, which would be the highest total single-season high in any of his previous six seasons. Moore has 480 receiving yards and counting on the year.

7. Elite or irrelevant company

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Teagan Quitoriano joins Owen Daniels (2006) as part of the Texans’ four-man list of rookie tight ends who caught multiple touchdowns passes in a season. The other rookies on that list are Jordan Thomas (2018) and Brevin Jordan (2021):

Daniels — 5

Thomas — 4

Jordan — 3

Quitoriano — 2

