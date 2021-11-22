7 crazy stats from the Texans’ 22-13 win over the Titans

The Houston Texans completed the upset with a 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

For coach David Culley, who grew up in Sparta, Tennessee, and spent much of his collegiate and coaching career in the Volunteer State, getting the win in his homecoming was special.

“It’s good to come back home and have a win,” said Culley. “I have a few family members down here, a brother and sister. But more importantly than that, all they wanted me to do was just get a win. And we hadn’t had one in a while. We got the win. It feels good.”

Here are seven interesting stats from the win.

1. 5 takeaways again

twitter-reacts-texans-22-13-victory-titans

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

With the Texans generating five takeaways again, it marked the first time in franchise history the team forced five turnovers in consecutive weeks. They also join the 2017 Baltimore Ravens (Weeks 1-2) and 2015 New York Jets (Weeks 1-2) as the only teams to do so in the last 10 season.

2. Pick 'em

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans tied a franchise record with four interceptions, which is the fifth time in franchise history they have matched this mark, and the first since Oct. 1, 2017 when Houston did it against the Titans.

3. Sackless in Nashville

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans did not allow a sack, making it the first game since Nov. 22, 2020, against the New England Patriots that this was so.

4. What run game?

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans generated 83 rushing yards as a team. It was the first time this season the Texans failed to cross the century mark on the ground but still won the game.

5. Ka'imi Fairbairn is consistent

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Fairbairn hit two field goals of 24 and 37 yards, which gave him 57 consecutive field goal attempts made within 40 yards, the longest active streak in the NFL.

6. Kamu gets a pick

texans-kamu-grugier-hill-picks-off-titans-ryan-tannehill

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The last time linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill got an interception was in 2018 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles when he intercepted Eli Manning of the New York Giants. Grugier-Hill’s 82-yard interception return was the sixth-longest return in Texans history.

Story continues

7. Tyrod with a career high

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tyrod Taylor rushed six times for 28 yards and two touchdowns, marking the first time in his career he scored multiple rushing touchdowns in a game.

1

1