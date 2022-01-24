7 crazy stats from Rams’ wild win over Buccaneers

After feeling relatively comfortable in the first half when their team led 20-3, Rams fans had their heart rate skyrocket in the third and fourth quarter as Tom Brady and the Bucs mounted a miraculous comeback to erase a 27-3 deficit.

The Rams thankfully prevailed with a 30-27 win on Matt Gay’s last-second field goal, avoiding the ever-lasting embarrassment of blowing a 24-point lead to the Bucs in the playoffs. It was a wild and nail-biting win, one fans won’t soon forget.

Here are seven crazy stats to come out of the victory, including a tidbit about the Rams becoming the first team ever to win despite losing four fumbles and blowing a 20-point lead.

Teams were 10-90 in playoff road games with 4 turnovers

How rare was the Rams’ sloppy win? Well, they’re just the 11th team in postseason history to win a road game in which they turned the ball over four times. All of the Rams’ four giveaways were fumbles, which is shocking in its own right.

Prior to the Rams’ win over the Bucs, teams that turned the ball over four times in a road playoff game were 10-90, a winning percentage of .100. Needless to say, it’s not often a team makes that many mistakes on the road and still comes away with a win.

Cooper Kupp puts up 2nd-most receiving yards in Rams postseason history

Only one player in Rams history had more receiving yards in a playoff game than Kupp had on Sunday against the Buccaneers. He racked up 183 yards on nine catches, also scoring one touchdown. His 183 yards are second in Rams postseason history, behind only Tom Fears’ 198 yards against the Buccaneers in 1950.

Robert Woods is also on the list with 142 yards against the Falcons in 2017, though the Rams lost that game – the first postseason game of Sean McVay’s career.

Contributing a superb effort to his team's 30-27 road defeat of the Bucs in their #DivisionalRound matchup, Cooper Kupp's magnificent 2021 season will continue as his receiving yard total on Sunday afternoon marks the 2nd highest on this @RamsNFL franchise list of playoff outings pic.twitter.com/qWGCbKeySA — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 24, 2022

Rams are 7th team to beat Tom Brady in regular season and playoffs

Beating Brady once in a season is difficult enough, especially in the playoffs. Beating his team twice in the same year is an even greater challenge, yet the Rams just pulled that off. They’re only the seventh team ever to beat Brady in the regular season and playoffs, the first since the Broncos did it in 2015 en route to their Super Bowl title.

Von Miller was on that team, so he knows what it takes to take down the GOAT twice in the same season, something that rarely happens.

Upending the Buccaneers 30-27 earlier on today, the @RamsNFL not only pulled off the difficult task of downing a Tom Brady-led team but also of downing such a club in both the regular schedule and playoffs during the same season. With that triumph, they joined 6 other teams here pic.twitter.com/qR0Fjr4Mbn — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 24, 2022

First time ever a team won after losing four fumbles and blowing a 20-point lead

The Rams tried to find every which way to lose that game against the Bucs. They lost four fumbles and blew a 27-3 lead, letting Tampa Bay come all the way back to tie the game with 42 seconds left in regulation.

It looked like the game was headed to overtime, but Stafford’s 44-yard pass to Kupp gave the Rams one last chance to win it in regulation. They avoided a monumental collapse by winning this one, the first team ever to come away victorious after losing four fumbles and blowing a 20-point lead.

The @RamsNFL are the first team in NFL history to lose 4+ fumbles and also lose a 20+ point lead and yet still manage to win the game (regular season or postseason). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) January 24, 2022

Brady was 95-2 when his team forces three turnovers

When you turn the ball over three times against Brady, it’s almost impossible to win. Prior to Sunday’s game, Brady was 95-2 when his team forced three turnovers, with the only other losses coming in 2001 to the Rams and 2014 against the Dolphins.

This was just the third time ever a team turned it over three times and still beat Brady, regular season or postseason. Incredibly, they’ve now done it twice. And this is Brady’s first loss ever where his team forced four takeaways.

Tom Brady-led teams are 95-2 including playoffs when they get at least 3 takeaways. The only losses were in 2001 vs the Rams, and 2014 vs the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/er3qUqblN0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 23, 2022

Stafford has most game-winning drives in NFL since 2009

For a guy who spent more than a decade with the Lions, this is pretty incredible. Sunday’s win was the 43rd game-winning drive of Stafford’s career, tying him for sixth all-time in NFL history. He leads the league in game-winning drives since he was drafted in 2009, which is mind-blowing considering how many losing teams he was on.

However, it just goes to show how heroic he is at the end of games. He’s now tied with Brett Favre for the sixth-most game-winning drives and only four shy of Dan Marino for fifth on the list. It’s reasonable to think he could finish his career with the most ever, a record currently held by Peyton Manning (54).

In the final seconds of the Divisional Round, Matthew Stafford led the 43rd game-winning drive of his career He now has the most game-winning drives (including playoffs) since entering the NFL in 2009@RamsNFL #LARvsTB — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 23, 2022

Stafford is 2nd player with two games of two TD passes, one rushing TD in same postseason

Stafford isn’t known for his mobility, nor his ability to punch the ball in on the goal line by running it. He didn’t score a single rushing touchdown in the regular season and hadn’t run in for a score since 2016, but he’s already scored twice on the ground this postseason.

He’s only the second player ever who has thrown two touchdown passes and scored one rushing touchdown in two games during the same postseason run.

Matthew Stafford is only the 2nd player in NFL history to have multiple games with 200+ pass yards, 2+ pass TD and 1+ rush TD in a single postseason The one other was Patrick Mahomes in 2019, in his AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIV victories@RamsNFL — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 23, 2022

