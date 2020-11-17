7 crazy stats from Rams’ Week 10 win vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams handed the Seattle Seahawks their second straight loss on Sunday, beating them 23-16 to pull into a tie for first in the NFC West. It was their biggest and most impressive win of the season, establishing L.A. as a legitimate Super Bowl contender after 10 weeks.

They face another challenge in the Buccaneers next Monday, but before we look ahead to that matchup, let’s revisit some of the craziest stats to come out of the Rams’ win over Seattle.

Here are seven impressive numbers to know from the game.

Darious Williams caught as many passes as DK Metcalf

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Prior to Week 10, there was only one game this season where Metcalf had fewer than four catches. The Rams changed that by holding him to only two receptions, which is the same number of passes that Williams caught from Russell Wilson. Williams intercepted Wilson twice, once in the end zone and again on an out route to Greg Olsen. It was an incredible performance by the Rams cornerback, and a not-so-impressive one by Metcalf. No one would have expected that Williams would’ve caught as many passes as one of the league’s leading receivers.

Only 2nd time Aaron Donald hasn’t recorded a tackle

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Here’s another surprise: Donald was blanked in the tackle column against the Seahawks, failing to record a single stop. It was just the second time in his career that he’s gone an entire game without making a tackle, with the first instance coming on Jan. 1, 2017 against the Cardinals – a 44-6 loss by the Rams. Donald did hit the quarterback twice and generated pressure on a handful of his rushes, but it’s always shocking to see him record zero tackles in an entire game.

Leonard Floyd matched his 2019 sack total in one game

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Floyd had three sacks for the Bears. It was his lowest output in the NFL, bringing into question how effective he can be as a pass rusher. Well, on Sunday against Seattle, he matched his 2019 sack total by taking down Wilson three times. He also recorded a career-high five QB hits and recovered a fumble, playing arguably his best game ever in the NFL. Floyd now has seven sacks and 15 QB hits on the year. His seven sacks ties a career-best and his 15 hits are his most ever, three more than his previous high of 12.

Rams had season-high 275 yards in first half

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles scored 17 points in the first half to take a 17-13 lead over Seattle into the break. It wasn’t a dominant first-half performance, but it was the Rams’ best offensive yardage output of the year. They put up 275 total yards of offense, which was their most in the first half this season. Unfortunately, one drive stalled in the red zone, and another ended with a fumble by Jared Goff, but they moved the ball fairly easily against the Seahawks – not that it should surprise anyone.

Russell Wilson’s 57.0 passer rating was a season-low

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson had been the lead MVP candidate for most of the season, but recent struggles have changed that. He had his worst game of the season against the Rams, completing just 22 of 37 passes for 248 yards and no touchdowns. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble after a bad snap, resulting in a season-low passer rating of 57.0. The Rams always play Wilson pretty well, and this was no exception. They dominated the MVP candidate and made life difficult for him all game long.

Rams’ 12 QB hits were most since 2015

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson was under constant pressure Sunday and took a few licks as a result. Actually, it was more than just a few. He was hit a whopping 12 times, five of which were by Floyd alone. The Rams’ 12 QB hits were their most of the season and also their highest total in a game since 2015. One of the best ways to rattle an elite quarterback is to hit him early and often, which is exactly what the Rams did to Wilson.

Rams are allowing 4.0 second-half points per game

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams rank second in the NFL in yards and points allowed this season, but no team can touch them in second-half defense. After allowing just three second-half points to the Seahawks on Sunday, they’ve now given up a measly 36 points in the final 30 minutes of their games this season. That’s an average of 4.0 second-half points per game, which is nearly half the next-closest team (Washington, 7.8). It’s incredible how dominant the Rams defense has been in the second half, completely shutting down teams after making halftime adjustments.

