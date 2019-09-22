The 7 craziest things that happened in Week 4 of the college football season

No, Michigan getting obliterated by Wisconsin didn't make the list. Losing to ranked opponents isn't uncommon enough for Michigan to qualify as "crazy." But an incredible two-play game-winning drive, Pat Narduzzi learning his lesson, a horrible non-review and a 32-point Pac-12 comeback were all part of another epic week of college football.

Here are the seven craziest things that happened in Week 4.

Tulane beats Houston in epic two-play drive with less than a minute left

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The first 59 minutes of this game were fun. The last minute, however, was spectacular.

Tulane overcame a 28-7 deficit to take a 31-28 lead in the fourth quarter. With 21 seconds left to go, Houston lined up and kicked the game-tying field goal. At that point, everyone expected the game was going to overtime.

It wasn't.

Tulane got the ball at its own 29-yard line and the offense looked like it was lined up to take a knee. Instead, this happened.

Look at this fake spike trick play Tulane just ran against Houston pic.twitter.com/ruhlnAYXQX — Jimmy Clarke (@JimmyClarke) September 20, 2019

That fake kneel got Tulane 18 yards. Presumably, at that point Houston had to know Tulane was going for the win, but the defense sure didn't tackle like it.

On the very next play, quarterback Justin McMillan connected with Jalen McCleskey who should have been tackled at the 25-yard line. He wasn't despite being surrounded by three Houston players.

Story continues

Tulane got the ball with 18 seconds left in the game. It took them just 15 seconds to go 71 yards in two plays for the game-winning touchdown.

Rutgers quarterback gets punched in the face by his own center in celebration

Rutgers football is so bad that it appears the players don't even really know how to celebrate. Take this play on Saturday.

After quarterback Artur Sitkowski threw a touchdown pass he was greeted by his center who was so excited he full-on belted his quarterback in the face. This is not an exaggeration.

The state of Tennessee football summed up in a single gif

Tennessee can't even use a phone correctly pic.twitter.com/HnKQ6D97oT — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) September 21, 2019

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

Ole Miss gets screwed by no review

Ole Miss did not deserve to win Saturday's game against Cal, but they sure did not deserve to lose like this.

The Rebels played a lousy game against Cal, but somehow managed to keep things close and trailed 28-20 late. Ole Miss got the ball all the way down to the 3-yard line. O a 3rd-and-goal with just 17 seconds left, quarterback John Plumlee connected with Elijah Moore for what looked like a touchdown right at the goal line.

It looked like a touchdown, Ole Miss thought it was a touchdown, but the referee did not and, to make matters worse, no review was coming.

This turned into the worst-case scenario for Ole MIss. Because Moore was called down in front of the goal line, the clock kept ticking. Ole Miss could not spike the ball because it was fourth down so with almost no time left, the Rebels hastily got into formation and Plumlee tried to stuff the ball in himself but was denied by Cal.

It is important to note that Ole Miss was down by eight so even if they had scored the touchdown, they still would have needed the two-point conversion just to tie. Having said that, they got hosed.

The referees watched this play and determined that not only was this not a touchdown, but it did not even warrant a review:

ole miss got screwed bad. kid scored a td. official right there too. thats terrible. pic.twitter.com/GKEjk4AJZm — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) September 21, 2019

A review would have stopped the clock and likely given the Rebels the touchdown. Even if it didn't Ole Miss would been prepared to run an actual play before time expired.

South Carolina quarterback catches own pass, throws it backward for Missouri touchdown

One of the great things about college football is how often we are treated to bizarre plays that you have never seen before. Take this play in the South Carolina - Missouri game.

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski had his pass batted out of the air and right back to him. He threw the ball to the ground thinking it would be an incomplete pass. The issue, however, was that he regained possession of the ball and threw it backward. The ball rolled into the end zone where a Missouri player wisely picked it up. Upon review, it was determined the backward pass was a fumble and, because there was a clear recovery by Missouri, the play resulted in a touchdown.

Jugada bastante curiosa en el South Carolina vs Missouri.



El QB dió sin querer un pase hacía atrás (fumble) y la defensiva de Missouri aprovechó el error.🏈pic.twitter.com/0P6l6pdPha



— Football (@LaloFootball) September 21, 2019

Pitt wins off a fourth-down touchdown one week after not going for it on fourth down

As was once famously uttered on the show South Park, "If irony were made of strawberries, we'd all be drinking a lot of smoothies right now.

Last week Pitt boldly elected not to go for it when faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line trailing rival Penn State 17-10. They boldly attempted a field goal which they boldly missed. After the game, head coach Pat Narduzzi boldly said he was boldly not playing for overtime. The Panthers boldly lost in part because of his bold play calling.

On Saturday, Pitt blew a 21-0 lead against UCF and trailed 34-28 in the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth-and-three at the 4-yard line with less than a minute to go, this time Narduzzi elected to go for it on fourth down and pulled out the Philly Special.

Pitt breaks out a modified Philly Special to take the lead on UCF https://t.co/BZprbHVfDu — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 21, 2019

I guess Narduzzi learned his lesson as Pitt snapped UCF's 27-game regular-season win streak. Then again, Pitt was only trailing by six. Had it been seven, maybe he would have elected to try the field goal again.

Washington State gets 9 passing touchdowns...and loses

UCLA entered Saturday's game 0-3 having only scored 42 points combined in those three games. They went to Pullman to play a ranked Washington State team that was 3-0. Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 570 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns as Washington State opened up a 32-point lead over the Bruins...and yet, somehow, UCLA managed to come back and win the game 67-63.

Yes, Pac-12 After Dark was certainly on display on Saturday with a game that will have every SEC fan shaking their head in disgust.

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS:

The 7 craziest things that happened in Week 4 of the college football season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington