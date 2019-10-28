The 7 craziest things that happened in Week 9 of the college football season

You know how when you get to work on Monday you ask your co-workers how their weekend was just to be polite? Have you ever been caught in the nightmare where you ask someone how their weekend was and it turns out something horrible happened and you suddenly feel awkward and terrible? Well, you may not want to ask the Big 12 how it's weekend went. It was not good.

The week that was also featured a messy ACC Coastal race, Jim Harbaugh finally picking up a big win and the most Les Miles, crazy game ever!

Here are the seven craziest things that happened in Week 9 of the college football season.

Oklahoma loses off of a wrongly negated onside kick

The Sooners were handed their first loss of the season by Big 12 foe Kansas State, a program that most assumed would sink back into irrelevance when Bill Snyder left. The Wildcats are alive and well, however, and Oklahoma discovered that first hand on Saturday in a 48-41 loss.

The Sooners were down 48-23 early in the fourth quarter and rallied to make it a one-possession game and attempted an onside kick. It looked like the onside kick actually worked as Oklahoma pounced on the ball, but the play was reviewed for what felt like an eternity and the refs came back with the call of illegal touching thus negating the recovery.

While the onside kick was once a viable option for a team to try to retain possession of the ball, it is now designed to fail and it never works. Numerous rules have been put in place to make sure that the kicking team can't actually get the ball and one of those rules is illegal touching which states that the kicking team can't actually touch the ball unless it goes 10 yards unless the receiving team touches it first.

The TV broadcast did a good job of showing the ball touched an Oklahoma player right before it reached 10 yards so good call, right? Not exactly. While there are numerous rules that benefit the receiving team in an onside kick, one of the very few that benefits the kicking team is the forced touching rule, saying that if a player is blocked into the ball it is not illegal touching.

Forced Touching Disregarded

ARTICLE 4. a. A player blocked by an opponent into a scrimmage kick that has crossed the neutral zone shall not, while inbounds, be deemed to have touched the kick (A.R. 6-3-4-I-V and 2-11-4-I).

This is an official rule. Oklahoma just got 100% screwed



— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 26, 2019

With that in mind I ask you, how was this call overturned?

I've watched that replay several times. Bridges absolutely wasn't going for the ball. He was blocked. pic.twitter.com/No8SaHTkqe — SoonerSource (@Sooner_Source) October 26, 2019

It shouldn't have been.

Look, onside kicks have been made nearly impossible. They used to be one of the most exciting plays in football and now it is a complete formality. They never work and now even the refs are making calls based on the assumption that something must be wrong with every successful attempt. Just get rid of them and give teams a viable option for retaining possession of the ball.





Every favored Big 12 team lost

Speaking of things dying of dysentery, you may be able to add the Big 12's playoff hopes to that list. Not only did Oklahoma lose, but so did every favored Big 12 team.

Oklahoma lost to Kansas State

Texas lost to TCU

Iowa State lost to Oklahoma State

Texas Tech lost to Kansas

That's not going to do much for the ol' strength of schedule.

Texas Tech loses after fumbling blocked field goal

Kansas and Texas Tech were tied with 13 seconds on the clock when Kansas lined up for the go-ahead 40-yard field goal.

In true Kansas fashion, the field goal was blocked and recovered by Douglas Coleman who decided to try to return the ball. But in not-so-true Kansas fashion, the Jayhawks miraculously got the ball back when Coleman tried an ill-advised lateral while trying to return the kick.

What just happened pic.twitter.com/aikOwGGsWT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2019

The result? Kansas got the ball back eight yards closer and kicked a game-winning field goal giving the Mad Hatter, Les Miles, the mad hatterest win ever.

TCU beat Texas in hideous uniforms

TCU took the field in some alternate uniforms and they were...something.

I know this is the trend, but wow.

It worked though as a presumably blinded Sam Ehlinger threw not one, not two, not three, but four interceptions to the Toronto Raptors...er...I mean the Horned Frogs as TCU got some serious little brother revenge on the state's most recognizable program.

The entire Coastal Division

Virginia looked like to be in good position after a blowout win over Duke last week but, as mandated by law, they gave up first place just one week later after a bad loss to Louisville.

It must be mandated by law because that is the only way to describe the lunacy of this division:

Virginia's loss to Lousiville gives Virginia 2 conference losses

North Carolina's win keeps them at 2 losses and gives Duke 3

Miami's win over Pitt keeps the Hurricanes at 3 losses and gives the Panthers 2

That leaves the division standings a jumbled, hilarious mess:

Virginia 3-2

North Carolina 3-2

Virginia Tech 2-2

Pitt 2-2

Duke 2-3

Miami 2-3

Georgia Tech 1-3

Sure, you can say "it will work itself out" but will it? Does anyone have any confidence that will happen and a team will emerge as the clear-cut division favorite in the Coastal?

The catch of the year

Catch of the year?!?!



Bryan Edwards ... My goodness. 😱😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/uINQdcfW66



— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 26, 2019

There is no debate.

Jim Harbaugh actually beat a top 10 team

Sure, it was against Notre Dame who can't beat good teams either, but it still counts! Harbaugh is now 2-10 against top 10 teams while at Michigan.

It certainly didn't help the Irish's cause that they treated a rain-soaked game like any other and attempted 29 passes.

