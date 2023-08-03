7 Cowboys in NFL 100 list, where will Micah Parsons land?

Last December, seven different Cowboys were named to the 2023 Pro Bowl, based on their performance during the season. Dallas marched to a second consecutive 12-win campaign and to do so meant that there was plenty of individual talent leading the way on the team effort. As the Pro Bowl is a mixture of fan, player and coaches vote, it’s no surprise the NFL 100 list comprised of player opinions, would somewhat mirror the Pro Bowl.

The only question is where players would land within the ranking and if there would be any surprises. Not surprisingly, kick returner Kavontae Turpin did not carry his Pro Bowl nomination over to the top 100. Turpin didn’t do much else last season, as he missed the installation portion of the offseason and wasn’t much of a contributor on offense. He was replaced though, as Dallas still managed to get seven players in the list, and now that No.s 100 through 21 have been revealed, the last remaining question is how high will edge rusher Micah Parsons land.

No. 99: Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence

Lawrence has been the poster child for effective edge play without gaudy stats for the last half of his career, so it was great to see him once again recognized as a Pro Bowler. Sneaking into the top 100 is another reward for one of the best three or four two-way edge players who actually sets the edge on run plays.

No. 68 Zack Martin

Martin finishing No. 68 two years in a row is apropos, considering how consistent he has been over his career. Despite some of the worst advanced metrics of his career, Martin still didn’t give up a single sack in 2022. The eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, either, and as long as this contract holdout becomes water under the bridge, he should see many more accolades while wearing the star. He’s simply the best interior lineman of his generation.

No. 60 CB Trevon Diggs

Diggs dropped from No. 23 last season, but by most metrics he improved in his third season. Yes, the interceptions dropped from 11 — most in the league in 40 seasons — to three and there was tackling issues, but Diggs still got his hands on a ton of passes and reduced the yardage he allowed by a large degree.

No. 56 QB Dak Prescott

You mean to tell me that the national media’s punching bag over the last seven months is actually highly respected as one of the game’s best by his peers? That’s crazy talk. Yes, Prescott had a bad year statwise, but his fellow players clearly understand the supporting cast he was working with was subpar and that forced his hand to try things that led to poor results.

As much as fans love rankings, football is a team sport and success in the passing game for a quarterback requires high-level play from his targets. Prescott did not always get that, but his ceiling remains high and his opponents know what he’s capable of.

Prescott ranked No. 44 last season.

No. 55 RB Tony Pollard

If there was any question as to how good and important Pollard was, it was answered when he had to leave the playoff loss to San Francisco after breaking his leg. The Cowboys’ offense fizzled and that was all she wrote on the season. Pollard made his first Pro Bowl last year after surpassing the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, also a first. Long considered an elite change-of-pace back, Pollard’s workload increased mightily in 2022.

Now, he’s the lead dog in an offense that has ranked first and third in scoring the last two seasons. He is not longer behind Ezekiel Elliott and though it’s crazy to think he’ll match Elliott’s work load or usage style, he will see extra snaps and if he maintains his high-octane efficiency could earn national attention that mirrors how his contemporaries feel about him.

No. 34 WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb took over as WR1 in Dallas and wasted no time in establishing his reputation as one of the league’s best. His jettisoned ex-teammate Amari Cooper failed to make the list and Lamb ranked higher than San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel (61) and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase (39). NFC East rival A.J. Brown will land inside the top 20, though, so there’s a rivalry reason for Lamb to continue to try and ascend, though he hardly lacks for motivation.

Lamb makes spectacular catches look easy and has rare body control to go along with open-field moves. He caught 128 balls for 1,554 yards in 19 games across the regular season and playoffs, and that was with Noah Brown being the Cowboys’ second-most productive wideout last season. With speedster Brandin Cooks now in the fold, Lamb should see less double-coverage rolled his way, which could lead to those numbers or better in the regular season alone.

No. ?? EDGE Micah Parsons

The countdown reached 30 through 21 on Wednesday and Parsons was not included, so he’ll land somewhere in the top 20. Considered one of, if not the best defender in the game today, the young lion will likely land inside the top 10. In a QB driven league, Parsons is one of a handful of players who can turn a game around, as he’s not only really good at what he does, he shines in crucial moments.

Parsons is a monster on money downs and late in the game; he turns it up a notch. Through just two seasons he has 26.5 sacks and has only been a pass rusher on 44% of his snaps. What will he have in store for the 2023 season? For him, it’s all about doing whatever is necessary to get the team over the playoff hump and into championship game territory.

Parsons was ranked No. 16 in 2022; hard to imagine that ranking fell.

