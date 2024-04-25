7 Cowboys who could be traded during 2024 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of more draft capital, but would they trade away any of their veterans to achieve it? Things are expected to get wild during the 2024 draft. A large number of first-round grades and a large QB class could lead to front offices having draft-trade fever.

Will Dallas get involved? Here’s a look at a handful of players they may be willing to part with if the offer is right. More than likely, the Cowboys would be involved in capital for capital; giving up picks to move back and acquire more picks, but all bases should be covered at times like these.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire