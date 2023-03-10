7 cornerbacks the Vikings can sign after waiving Cameron Dantzler

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made a statement.

For the first time in his tenure, this feels like it will be his roster. Whether it was the decision to release long-serving players like Erik Kendricks or Adam Thielen or the comments regarding Kirk Cousin’s future, Adofo-Mensah has taken the roster by his hands.

On Saturday, the Vikings announced that they waived cornerback Cameron Dantzler, Sr.

The move saves the Vikings about $2.7 million towards the cap. Although the Vikings remain over the ceiling, that number is down to $7 million, meaning the Vikings will have to make more moves.

Releasing Dantzler leaves the Vikings thin at cornerback. While they could re-sign someone like Duke Shelley, who performed well at the end of the season, it looks like they’ll be players in the free-agent market.

If that’s the case, there are seven free-agent cornerbacks to watch for the Vikings.

Nik Needham

Let’s start with a familiar face for defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Once an undrafted free agent, Nik Needham blossomed under Flores with the Miami Dolphins. Needham looked destined to break out this season before an Achilles injury in Week 6 ended his season.

nik needham with the coverage on 4th & 2. miami’s ball pic.twitter.com/758ND9a8UN — josh houtz (@houtz) October 9, 2022

Provided that Needham’s health checks out, there’s an opportunity for the Vikings to take a flyer on Needham’s talent. Between his versatility — Needham played both boundary and slot cornerback for the Dolphins — and his familiarity with the scheme, Needham would be an immediate contributor for the Vikings.

Byron Murphy Jr.

Once a heralded NFL Draft prospect, Byron Murphy has enjoyed a successful start to his career. Last season, Murphy totaled four pass deflections and one interception in nine games, but a back injury ended his season.

The Vikings may get outbid for Murphy, but he would fit in Flores’s defense. Not only is he strong in man coverage, but he’s also aggressive at getting to the ball. While these two things are perfect for Flores’ defense, there’s a real possibility that the Vikings can’t afford his asking price.

Jonathan Jones

Like Nik Needham, Jonathan Jones has familiarity with Flores. Jones spent the first three seasons of his career with Flores, the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots at that time. Jones started ten games in that span, finishing with four interceptions.

Although Jones has expressed interest in returning to the Patriots, the 30-year-old is set to hit the open market. For that reason, there’s a possibility that Jones reunites with Flores, provided the price is right.

William Jackson III

William Jackson III was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the NFL Trade Deadline but didn’t make an impact in the Steel City. Jackson spent his time with the Steelers injured and didn’t appear in a game. To no one’s surprise, the Steelers released Jackson, allowing him to pursue other opportunities in free agency.

Regardless of his unceremonious time in Pittsburgh, there’s reason to be interested in Jackson. Over his career, Jackson has four interceptions and has 64 games over his career. At 30 years old, Jackson offers a low-risk option for the Vikings, provided he stays healthy.

Rock Ya-Sin

It’s almost shocking that the Las Vegas Raiders have not extended Rock Ya-Sin yet. Ya-Sin started nine games in the Sin City, totaling seven pass deflections over his time. Like other players on this list, Ya-Sin suffered a season-ending injury, which might be a reason why he is hitting free agency.

Ya-Sin is familiar with press-man coverage, which would help his transition to Flores’ scheme. While there’s still a chance that the Raiders choose to extend Ya-Sin, the Vikings should kick the tires on the 26-year-old.

Cam Sutton

Pittsburgh’s decision to cut William Jackson III might take Cam Sutton off the market, but it’s still worth discussing the latter. Sutton started 15 games for the Steelers last season and finished with a career-high three interceptions. It seems counter-intuitive to let Sutton walk if you’re the Steelers, but it looks like he’ll be a free agent when the free agency window opens.

Sutton was strong in man coverage last season, which would fit what Flores wants out of his cornerbacks. However, his relatively small arms might hinder his stock. Last season, Adofo-Mensah preferred cornerbacks with length, and Sutton would be the opposite of that.

Bobby McCain

Is Bobby McCain a cornerback or a safety? Throughout his career, McCain has played nickel cornerback and free safety, seeing success in both positions. Like Needham and Jones, McCain is familiar with Flores dating back to their time in Miami.

McCain was recently released by the Washington Commanders, allowing him to hit free agency. He likely won’t come at an extended cost, but his familiarity with the scheme and versatility should help him provide high-floor play for the Vikings.

