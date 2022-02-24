7 cornerbacks the Jets should avoid in free agency

Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency looming.

The Jets made some progress in 2021, but Robert Saleh still needs more talent to work with. New York enters the offseason with holes on both sides of the ball and free agency is the perfect time to address some of them.

Cornerback seems to be a point of emphasis for the Jets almost every offseason. Bryce Hall took a step forward in his development in 2021 and New York might have something in the rookie duo of Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols. Reinforcements are still needed in order for Jeff Ulbrich to take his secondary to the next level, though.

This year’s market of free agent cornerbacks is deep once again. There are also some set to hit the open market who do not fit the Jets defense. Here are seven corners Douglas shouldn’t entertain once free agency begins.

Stephon Gilmore

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY SportsIt might seem crazy that Gilmore is on this list given the season he just had. The 31-year-old wasted no time making an impact with the Panthers after the Patriots sent him to Carolina, finishing 2021 with a top-end Pro Football Focus grade of 77.1 and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. Gilmore’s age isn’t the reason the Jets should stay away from him this offseason — especially considering Casey Hayward is a potential target at 32 years old. Rather, Gilmore has been a man coverage cornerback throughout his career and the Jets run a Cover 3-heavy scheme. There’s not much of a point in trying to fit a round peg into a square hole. Gilmore can still play, but he’s simply not a scheme fit in the Big Apple.

Bryce Callahan

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Staying on the field has been an issue for Callahan recently. The veteran nickel cornerback missed six games due to an injury in 2020 and played in just 10 games in 2021. He has also become more susceptible to getting beat downfield than he had been early in his career. There’s no denying that Callahan is one of the better slot corners out there, but his injury history is a major red flag.

Robert Alford

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Alford was the Cardinals’ No. 1 cornerback in 2021 after missing two full seasons due to injury and turned in the second-highest coverage grade of his career. Alford would be a fit in New York’s defense, but it’s difficult to trust him to stay on the field given his recent durability issues. He ended the season on injured reserve and isn’t getting any younger.

Patrick Peterson

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson struggled with the Vikings in 2021 and has clearly lost a step in coverage. The 32-year-old might be best-suited playing safety at this point in his career. Either way, he shouldn’t be on the Jets’ radar.

Jason Verrett

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Verrett’s lengthy injury history makes him a non-starter for the Jets — even though Saleh knows him well. Verrett has the ability to be a top cornerback when healthy, but another torn ACL forced him to miss most of 2021. New York needs cornerbacks who can consistently stay on the field.

Kyle Fuller

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller’s reunion with Vic Fangio in Denver didn’t go as planned. The former first-team All-Pro turned in the second-lowest coverage grade of his career and was benched by the end of the season. Fuller has the length to be a fit in the Jets’ secondary, but he has been far too inconsistent recently and has been flagged 20 times over the last three seasons — fifth-most among cornerbacks.

Josh Norman

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Norman’s decline continued in 2021, as he finished with a porous 46.8 Pro Football Focus grade in 15 games with the 49ers. Norman is a zone cornerback, but he’s not worth the Jets’ time at this point in his career.

