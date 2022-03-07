7 combine standouts who should be on Chiefs’ radar

Just like that, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone.

Over 300 draft prospects interviewed and worked out in front of all 32 teams, inching ever closer to their dreams of playing in the NFL. Several of those draft-eligible athletes improved their draft stock with impressive performances in the various events and on-field drills.

Every year the Kansas City Chiefs tend to come away with some standout performers from the combine. Who could be among those players this year? Let’s take a quick look at a few players at key positions who should be blinking brightly on the Chiefs’ radar after the combine.

Michigan S Daxton Hill

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Hill is a player who has been sent to the Chiefs in mock drafts frequently. That after the news of Tyrann Mathieu testing the free agent market and it certainly won’t change after his combine performance. Already considered one of the most versatile safeties in this draft class, Hill established himself as one of the most athletic at the position during Sunday’s workouts. He posted a 4.38s 40-yard dash, a 6.57s three-cone drill (99th percentile and fastest among safeties) and a 4.06s short shuttle time (second fastest at the combine this year regardless of position). With how frequently the Chiefs run a nickel defense, Hill looks to be a perfect fit for the team.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

With news that Charvarius Ward is expected to have a robust and pricey free agent market, the Chiefs will likely find themselves looking for a new starter at cornerback in 2022. Ward was the team’s size/speed specialist, often matching up on the outside against the opposing team’s No. 1 receivers. Weighing in at 6-4 and 205 pounds, Woolen ran a blazing-fast 4.26s 40-yard dash and had a 42-inch vertical jump. The Texas native is one of the most impressive athletes in this class, but he’s still quite raw with only two years playing the position after making the switch from receiver. He could certainly be a candidate to replace Ward if he were to leave Kansas City in free agency.

Story continues

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Weighing in at 6-3 and 250 pounds, Chenal put up some incredibly impressive numbers. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, jumped a 40.5-inch vertical and a 128-inch broad. He also looked smooth as butter during the on-field bag work and drills. If you watch Chenal’s tape, you come away thinking that he’s a throwback linebacker in an athlete’s body and it’s quite the combination. While Kansas City doesn’t have a big need at the linebacker position with guys like Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton already in the fold, expect that Chenal is rated highly on their draft board regardless.

Ole Miss EDGE Sam Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have an overwhelming need to get more athletic at the edge rusher position and Williams fits the bill after his performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-4 and 261 pounds, Williams ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 1.60 10-yard split. That type of speed and explosiveness at that size is impressive and it shows up on his tape as well. It also showed in his on-field work with great footwork and fluid movements. If the off-field issues with Williams check out, he’s someone that Brett Veach and company will have to heavily consider, even with the scars of striking out on former Ole Miss DE Breeland Speaks back in 2018.

North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off an incredible performance at the Reece’s Senior Bowl, Watson came to Indianapolis intent on continuing his rise in this draft class. Weighing in at 6-4 and 208 pounds, Watson ran a 4.36s 40-yard dash, jumped 38.5 inches in the vertical and 136 inches in the broad jump (98th percentile). He’s just such an easy and fluid athlete, which showed during his on-field work. He also managed to show off his hands and body control during the “gauntlet” drill.

Christian Watson made it a point to etch his name in as a Day 1 guy. 6-foot-4 with a 4.28 40 and fluidity like this doesn’t grow on trees. pic.twitter.com/gLH1tROK4Y — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2022

Watson might be the biggest riser ahead of the 2022 NFL draft when it’s all said and done, but that shouldn’t stop Kansas City from being very interested.

Kentucky OT Dare Rosenthal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rosenthal only competed in the 40-yard dash, but he ran the fastest time in the class at 4.88 seconds. The 6-7 and 290-pound offensive tackle will need to add some good weight to his frame to be effective in the NFL, but he clearly has a lot to work with as an athlete. He’s shown the ability to work in a balanced run-pass offense in Kentucky and could be a better player in the NFL than he was in college if he goes to the right team. With the Chiefs’ current situation at right tackle, Rosenthal is the type of player that Kansas City could keep a close eye on during the course of the draft.

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Chiefs have lacked explosion at the running back position since the Jamaal Charles era. Well, Strong put up a performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine that looks a lot like what Charles did back in 2008. Check it out:

Jamaal Charles Pierre Strong Jr. Height 5’11” 5’11” Weight 200 207 Arms 31 5/8″ 31 7/8″ Hands 9 1/8″ 9 1/4″ 40-yard Dash 4.38s 4.37s Vertical Jump 30.5″ 36″ Broad Jump 122″ 124″

Now, we don’t have the short shuttle or three-cone numbers for Strong because he elected not to compete in those events. He’ll likely do those at his pro day in the coming month-plus. That said, this is still a shockingly similar performance. Now, I’m not sure that strong has the same acceleration or breakaway speed as Charles did, but I’m certain that this performance should have Kansas City taking a closer look at the player.

1

1