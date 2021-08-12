7 Colts to watch during joint practices with Panthers

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a physical two days of joint training camp practices with the Carolina Panthers at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Though these practices won’t be the final evaluation for players, it will be a big chance for some to show some juice against live competition for the first time before the season arrives.

The Colts will host the Panthers for 4:00 p.m. practices on Thursday and Friday before their preseason opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Here are seven Colts to watch during the joint training camp practices with the Panthers.

QB Jacob Eason

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

With Carson Wentz out following surgery on his foot, the Colts are relying on their young quarterbacks to carry the offense. Eason will likely get the first reps with the first team even though he will be splitting with rookie Sam Ehlinger. Eason has shown some flashes throughout his time working as the starter, but he has to show more consistency. It may be challenging without the benefit of his starting offensive line. But if he can show how to make the right decisions while progressing with his knowledge of the playbook, then that would at least be encouraging. This will be a big test for the 2020 fourth-round pick.

QB Sam Ehlinger

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Ehlinger earned his way into splitting first-team snaps with Eason. Thanks to his mobility and knack for creating offense with his legs, Ehlinger is an interesting case in this quarterback competition. The sixth-round pick has been working mostly in the short game, which is expected given his lack of arm strength. There is an official competition going down in the quarterback room for the backup role while Wentz heals up, and this is the chance for Ehlinger to gain some ground on Eason.

WR Mike Strachan

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Four spots in the wide receiver room are locked up, but the rookie in Strachan has been making plenty of noise throughout the first three weeks of training camp. His size and athleticism makes him an intriguing candidate for the final spot in the room and if we are to base it off of training camp play thus far, Strachan would be ahead of his competition. Now, he will be going up against the Panthers secondary, which should be a nice test for him in his first live competition. If Strachan continues to make splash plays, he may very well earn a roster spot for the start of the season.

Story continues

OT Will Holden

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

This really goes for Holden, Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport. The competition for the starting left tackle role while Eric Fisher remains on the PUP list has not gone swimmingly. Each player has had their down moments throughout camp. Holden, though, appears to be the one who has struggled the least. He'll see plenty of reps against Brian Burns, who is one of the most athletic pass rushers in the game. The Colts should get a good barometer for how much work this offensive tackle room needs after the reps against the Panthers.

DE Ben Banogu

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Few players have had the type of blow-up camp that Banogu has had. It's been extremely important to get off on the right foot, and he's been able to do that. Now, he needs to keep that going against the Panthers. It's one thing to dominate in the trenches against his own team in practice. It's another to prove he can do so against live competition. This is a big year for Banogu, and he can continue progressing toward a breakout campaign with a strong showing in joint practices.

LB E.J. Speed

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Speed saw plenty of work as the WILL backer when Darius Leoanrd was out to begin camp, and he's shown some flashes. The former fifth-round pick is likely to see work at the SAM position as well. Regardless, this should be a big chance for Speed to challenge Zaire Franklin for the LB3 role behind Leonard and Bobby Okereke.

DB Andre Chachere

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Chachere is interesting because there is a chance he makes a move to safety. As Julian Blackmon has missed a few practices, Chachere was seen working with the first-team defense alongside Khari Willis. Maybe the team just wants to see what that would be like or maybe they are seriously considering Chachere as a depth safety. Regardless, this will be a good chance for him to prove his worth for a roster spot going against Sam Darnold.

1

1

1

1