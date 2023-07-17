7 Colts rookies to watch at training camp

The Indianapolis Colts are opening up their training camp on July 26 at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

This season they will be leaning on having major contributions from their rookie class. It’s a new era for the franchise and one that includes a new direction with a fresh face at the quarterback position along with several additions to the defensive side of the ball.

Here are seven first-year players to watch when training camp kicks off later this month:

Anthony Richardson

Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t believe that it needs to be said that Anthony Richardson is the rookie Colt to watch during training camp. The No. 4 overall pick will be battling with Gardner Minshew to be the opening-day starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How Shane Steichen splits up the reps between Richardson and Minshew will be something to keep an eye on. It will also be interesting to see how the offense is run during practice when Richardson is with the ones compared to Minshew.

Obviously, Richardson’s mobility gives the offense another element when he is on the field. The question is, will there be much difference in the play designs when the rookie is with the starters compared to when Minshew is getting his first-team reps?

There is plenty of buzz on what Richardson can bring to Indianapolis and over the next month we will start to get an idea of what the offense will look like when he’s under the helm.

READ MORE: Colts QB training camp preview

CB Julius Brents

WR Josh Downs

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Another starting spot that is up for grabs during training camp is the slot role on the offense. Josh Downs will have an opportunity to be a day-one starter for the Colts if he can outperform Isaiah Mckenzie throughout the preseason. The third-round rookie brings some electricity to the offense with his playmaking ability.

Downs does have punt return experience so that will also be something to keep an eye on if the coaching staff is going to have him work with the special teams in his first season. We will also get a chance to see if he has established some early chemistry with fellow rookie Anthony Richardson.

CB Darius Rush

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

As I mentioned in regards to Julius Brents, the Colts cornerback group is entering training camp with an inexperienced group outside of Kenny Moore II because of the Isaiah Rodgers Sr. gambling incident. Darius Rush enters a situation where he could be a starter as a Day 3 rookie.

He has the tools to develop into a starting cornerback in the NFL but he is still relatively new to the position after switching from receiver following his redshirt season at South Carolina. How quickly Rush picks up the defensive scheme will determine how much he will contribute in his Year 1.

CB Jaylon Jones

AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Chris Ballard went cornerback-heavy in his latest draft class and it could provide dividends if all three become contributors during their rookie season. Jaylon Jones brings experience with him to the Colts after being a three-year starter at Texas A&M.

The seventh-round rookie has a great chance to make the 53-man roster because of the lack of depth at the corner and his experience playing on special teams. Another thing that will help is his versatility because he also can play safety.

Fellow rookie Daniel Scott tore his ACL during OTAs so the safety depth took an early hit this offseason. I am curious if Gus Bradley will elect to have Jones focus on playing cornerback or have him cross-train at both positions to have a backup plan if injuries occur this season.

G Emil Eikyor Jr.

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

With days passing by to the start of training camp and Chris Ballard not signing a veteran free agent guard, the chances of UDFA rookie Emil Ekiyor Jr. making the final roster continue to increase. The Alabama product slid out of the draft due to a medical red flag.

Ekiyor Jr. is bringing 40 career starts at right guard with him and has the talent to push Will Fries for the right guard spot during the preseason. He has the best opportunity among all the UDFAs to wear the horseshoe this year.

WR/RB Zavier Scott

Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

Another undrafted free-agent rookie to keep an eye on will be Zavier Scott. The versatile offensive weapon out of Maine garnered some attention during the spring workouts as the Colts had him working both with the wide receivers and running backs.

Scott has an intriguing mix of size, speed and explosiveness, which should help his case as a gadget player with some upside as a depth piece and special teams contributor.

