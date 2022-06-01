7 new Colts who can have immediate impacts in 2022

In what turned out to be a pretty busy offseason, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to have several new faces take on important roles on both sides of the ball.

Every year, there are new players coming in via free agency, trades and the NFL draft. So, this process isn’t new. But that doesn’t make it any less vital to get those new players comfortable with the schemes and culture that are presented both on and off the field.

Between some big moves in free agency, a pair of trades at premium positions and an eight-man draft class, here are seven new Colts who can have an immediate impact in 2022:

QB Matt Ryan

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

This goes without saying. The new QB1 obviously will have an immediate impact on the offense. How quickly he can get going in Frank Reich’s scheme will be a major factor in the success of the team during the first two months of the season, which includes seven consecutive games against AFC opponents.

WR Alec Pierce

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The No. 52 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft should be competing for a starting role right away. In fact, the starting role opposite Michael Pittman Jr. is likely Pierce’s to lose going into training camp. It may take some time before his production catches up simply given the learning curve for rookie wide receivers, but Pierce should be competing for the second-most targets in the offense right off the bat.

OT Bernhard Raimann

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

This all comes down to how Raimann shows out during OTAs, minicamp and the preseason. As it currently stands, the third-round pick is working behind Matt Pryor for the starting left tackle role. However, things could change quickly if Raimann proves to be picking up the position quicker than expected. No one would be surprised if Raimann wound up being the starter for the majority of the season even if it may not be right away.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

AP Photo/David Becker

Trading away Rock Ya-Sin was a tough move to make for general manager Chris Ballard, but it’s one that presents a potential high payoff. Improving the pass rush was at the top of the priority list this offseason, and bringing in Ngakoue to work on the edge should have an immediate impact on the defense in a positive way.

CB Stephon Gilmore

AP Photo/Stew Milne

While most of the offseason in free agency was quiet for the Colts, they made a pretty big splash by signing Gilmore to a two-year deal. The five-time Pro Bowler will step in immediately as a starting corner on the boundary and as long as he stays healthy, he could be looking to add to his number of Pro Bowl selections from the jump.

S Rodney McLeod

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Given the question mark surrounding the timetable of return for Julian Blackmon, it was a wise move to bring in the veteran McLeod as a depth piece in the safety room. Even if Blackmon is ready to begin the season, the Colts may want to ease him into game action. Enter McLeod, who can step in as the free safety immediately while Blackmon works his way back to 100% strength.

S Armani Watts

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This may not seem like a signing that will have an impact, but it will. Watts signed a one-year deal with the Colts after they watched George Odum join the San Francisco 49ers. Watts may not get a ton of work on the defensive side of the ball—even though he’s capable. His impact will come on special teams where he carved out a role with the Kansas City Chiefs to begin his career. Filling Odum’s role will be vital, and Watts appears to be the man for the job.

