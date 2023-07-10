7 Colts who could start training camp on PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts are just a few weeks away from reporting for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. Players who don’t pass their physicals will start camp on the Active/PUP List.

When a player is placed on the PUP list, they still count toward the 90-man offseason roster. They’re allowed to participate in team meetings, solo conditioning and rehab with the training staff. However, they’re not allowed to participate in practice as long as they remain on the list.

The good news is there is no required length on the Active/PUP list. A player can be placed on the list Monday and be cleared Tuesday. Once a player is cleared, though, they cannot return to the Active/PUP list during training camp.

The other option is the Reserve/PUP list. This would mean a longer recovery time because the player must miss the first four weeks of the regular season. The decision with the reserve list usually comes during roster cuts because a roster spot will open up when a player is placed on this list.

We received limited information during the spring workouts in regards to injury statuses of several players, but there are a handful we should keep an eye on when training camp inches closer over the next few weeks:

LB Shaquille Leonard

We still have no timetable for return in regards to The Maniac’s back surgery. After appearing in three games during the 2022 season, Leonard opted to have additional surgery on his back in hopes of resolving the nerve issue he’s dealt with for roughly a full calendar year.

Leonard didn’t participate at all during the spring practices, but he told the media he feels he’s in a much better place than when he underwent the initial surgery. Still, there have been no signs to indicate Leonard will be ready for the start of camp because there hasn’t been any information given at all on what his timetable for return looks like.

RB Jonathan Taylor

This will be an interesting situation to monitor. Taylor told the media at minicamp he hopes to be ready for the start of training camp after missing the spring workouts due to offseason ankle surgery. That procedure was to resolve the nagging issue he played through during the majority of the 2022 season.

However, that procedure was also labeled as “minimally invasive” and if Taylor isn’t ready for the July 25 report date, that means it will have been six months of recovery for a clean-out procedure on an ankle without structural damage. The Colts may have just been extra cautious with Taylor this spring, and he very well could be ready for the start of training camp.

But we haven’t seen him on the field in 2023 so don’t be surprised if he starts camp on the PUP list until he’s cleared.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

This one is a bit tricky because we don’t have much information at all. Pittman Jr. told reporters at minicamp that he’s dealing with a hip injury and that he’s not sure of a timetable for return. He could have just been playing it safe, but he didn’t participate in minicamp so it’s worth noting. It could be nothing or it could be something to monitor once training camp commences.

DE Tyquan Lewis

In one of the more eerie injury situations, we should know the process of return for Lewis. The former second-round pick suffered a torn patellar tendon on Oct. 30 against the Tennessee Titans. It was the same exact injury against the same opponent on almost exactly the same date one year prior in 2021.

When Lewis was making his return from the first injury during training camp in 2022, he started on the PUP list and was activated just days later. We could see a similar process unfold.

TE Drew Ogletree

Recent history tells us Ogletree should be close to a full recovery from the ACL tear he suffered during training camp nearly one year ago. Players typically get cleared anywhere from 6-9 months after surgery. Though Ogletree didn’t participate in the spring workouts, he will be close to 11 months post-surgery in August. Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he started camp on the PUP list and was activated shortly following the start of camp.

TE Will Mallory

This is a bit of speculation simply because we don’t know the severity of Mallory’s foot injury. The fifth-round pick suffered the injury during rookie minicamp and was seen wearing a boot during OTAs and minicamp. It may not be a serious injury at all, and he could be cleared for camp. Or it’s an injury that will take a bit more time to heal.

CB Julius Brents

The highly-touted second-round pick missed the entire spring workout program after he underwent wrist surgery in March. The Colts said after they drafted him that the expectation is he will be ready for the starting of training camp. That could be true, or they could take the cautious route.

