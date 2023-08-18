7 Chiefs to watch in preseason Week 2 matchup vs. Cardinals

After suffering their first defeat of the 2023 preseason against the New Orleans Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to rebound tomorrow when they play the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs wrapped up their training camp on Thursday ahead of the preseason Week 2 matchup in the desert and will need better execution on both sides of the ball if they hope to earn their first exhibition win.

Several players will be key to Kansas City’s strategy against Arizona, and their contributions will be key to turning the Chiefs’ fortunes ahead of the 2023 regular season.

Keep your eye on these seven Chiefs on Saturday:

QB Shane Buechele

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Buechele put together a great performance against the Saints after throwing an early interception, and the Chiefs coaching staff will want to get a better look at him against the Cardinals’ defense. Though he seems unlikely to beat out Blaine Gabbert for the backup quarterback spot, Buechele could certainly use Saturday’s game as an opportunity to gain some ground to that end as Kansas City formulates its depth chart for the coming season.

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Kansas State

Anudike-Uzomah wasn’t particularly productive in Kansas City’s first preseason matchup but did manage to register a hit on a Saints quarterback. He could bring some serious momentum into the regular season if he can manage to tally his first NFL sack against the Cardinals, so watch for him to play with an extra edge at State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

WR Justyn Ross

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ross caught a touchdown against New Orleans and proved that the hype he garnered in training camp was warranted. Expectations are high for him despite his status as an undrafted free agent, so another standout performance will be required from Ross to keep the buzz around him growing.

DL Keondre Coburn

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Texas

Chris Jones is still holding out, so Coburn’s contributions could be critical to the Chiefs’ success next season. He will have a chance to compete for playing time early in his NFL career and may be thrust into the spotlight as a rookie. A productive game against Arizona would prove that he is a viable option for Kansas City should they need him to see extended action in September.

RB Deneric Prince

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Price was a standout at Chiefs training camp but failed to deliver on the promise he showed in St. Joseph in limited action against the Saints on Sunday. He will need to pick up the pace and show something spectacular against the Cardinals to earn a roster spot in the regular season.

LB Cole Christiansen

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Christiansen led Kansas City in tackles against New Orleans and might be the frontrunner for a depth spot in the Chiefs’ linebacker corps. An unsung hero of the team’s defense, Christiansen will likely warrant a spot on the 53-man roster if he can duplicate his preseason Week 1 performance.

OL Jason Godrick

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Godrick played in his first-ever organized game of American gridiron football on Sunday and is set to play in his second against Arizona. He was remarkably competent on Kansas City’s offensive line against New Orleans but remains a longshot to make the team unless he can out-compete several more established members of the Chiefs’ roster.

