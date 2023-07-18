7 Chiefs rookies to watch during 2023 training camp

Kansas City Chiefs rookies report to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp on Tuesday, July 18.

They’ll be looking to lay a strong foundation over the next several weeks in advance of the 2023 NFL season. As the defending Super Bowl champions, everyone will be gunning for the Chiefs this year. The rookie class can make an outsized impact on the team’s title defense and it all starts here.

Here are seven rookie players to watch when training camp officially kicks off:

OT Wanya Morris

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Oklahoma

Morris could have the greatest impact on the construction of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster out of any rookie player. His ability to earn the trust of the coaching staff and a role as a starter or swing tackle could be the difference between the team carrying nine or ten offensive linemen in 2023. We know that he’s already taken snaps as the team’s starting left tackle during OTAs, but it’s unclear where he’ll find himself in the pecking order when the pads come on at training camp.

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Injuries kept the Chiefs’ first-round pick sidelined for rookie minicamp and a portion of OTAs, but the team really hasn’t seen much of him to this point for another reason. Edge rushers have a hard time showing out until the pads are on and contact practices are allowed. Whether it’s simply a thud period where the team practices the run game or a full-contact practice, fans are going to get their first glimpse of what Anudike-Uzomah can be in 2023 at training camp.

WR Rashee Rice

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Chiefs missed out on the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, but Rice could turn out to be “DeAndre Hopkins at home.” He revealed to reporters shortly after the 2023 NFL draft that Hopkins is the player he models his game after. He also might be a bit more dynamic a player given what we’ve heard about him from Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. He’ll get an opportunity to show what he’s made of during the course of training camp.

DT Keondre Coburn

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

If I had to make a bet on which Day 3 draft pick would play the most snaps for the Chiefs in 2023, it’d be Coburn. Given the lack of depth on the defensive interior, he should plug into the rotation in Kansas City right away. Training camp will really be the first opportunity for him to show what he’s capable of with the pads coming on and full contact practices now allowed for the first time. He can be that big two-down run-stopping presence that the team has lacked in recent years.

RB Deneric Prince

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Prince has been taking starting repetitions throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Will that continue during the course of training camp? It’s certainly possible given that Isiah Pacheco is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and Jerick McKinnon could be on a bit of a veteran snap count. To this point, Prince has proven to be a capable receiver, but will his ability as a runner also shine when the pads come on? That’s going to play a big part in determining his role on this team.

LB Isaiah Moore

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

With live contact coming during training camp, we’d be remiss to not mention this undrafted defender. With over 340 career tackles, 43.5 career tackles for loss and 11.5 career sacks, Moore is really going to be able to show what he’s capable of once the pads come on during practice. He was one of college football’s top run defenders a season ago and could push for the fifth linebacker spot in Kansas City with a good training camp.

WR Kekoa Crawford

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

With all of the competition at the wide receiver position, Crawford might be the biggest unknown quantity. An undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2022, Crawford failed to make a roster after spending time with the Colts. He only recently made the Chiefs’ offseason roster after trying out for the team during both rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp. Could he rise up the depth chart as a contributor on offense and special teams?

