7 Chiefs players hitting free agency who fill needs for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals fans can’t see their team in the postseason but can see the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon. There are several players on the Chiefs who will be free agents after the season. Some of them fill offseason needs the Cardinals have and could be potential targets in free agency to improve the team.

Who are those players?

RB Le'Veon Bell

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bell has been in decline since he was probably the best running back in the game. Since joining the Chiefs, he averaged four yards a carry. He still has not turned 30 and he would be reuniting with his running backs coach from the Steelers, James Saxon. He runs with patience and adds to the passing game as well.

WR Sammy Watkins

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins is a former No. 4 overall pick. He has never quite put together a great season but the potential is there. There is some risk because he has dealt with injuries his whole career. The only time he has played in all 16 games in a season was his rookie year. He had 37 catches for 421 yards in 2020.

WR Demarcus Robinson

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

One might think Sammy Watkins would be the better impending free agent to look at, but Robinson might not come with the price tag that Watkins will and Robinson was better in 2020. Robinson had more catches, yards and touchdowns than Watkins.

CB Bashaud Breeland

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Breeland has been a free agent of interest in past years. He will be 29 years old next season and the Cardinals need cornerbacks. He has had two interceptions in each of the last three seasons and at least two in six of his seven seasons.

DT Mike Pennel

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals, other than Jordan Phillips, have a young defensive line. Pennel has been a rotational player and can play multiple positions on the line, including a true nose tackle, giving the Cardinals more veteran option than Leki Fotu, who will enter his second season.

OL Daniel Kilgore

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Kilgore isn't a starter now but has started. He is 33 years old and has experience at center and guard. He could be a guy to fill the role Max Garcia had the last couple seasons, especially if there is a starting role for both Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard, depending on how things play out in the offseason.

OL Austin Reiter

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Reiter is the starter for the Chiefs at center. He could be a possibility if the Cardinals believe they need to pursue a starter in free agency instead of continuing with Cole or moving on to Gaillard.

Previous shows:

and