7 Chiefs named as best player to wear their respective jersey number

Jersey numbers have always been synonymous with greatness in the Kansas City Chiefs franchise. For that reason, they’re one of just a few NFL clubs with over 10 retired jersey numbers. No one will wear those numbers again in Kansas City, without expressed permission from the club.

A few of those retired jersey numbers appeared on a recent list from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, naming the best pro football player to wear every NFL jersey number. Only one active Chiefs player made the list, but six franchise legends also joined him.

Which players made the cut for Farrar? Here’s a quick look at each down below.

No. 58: Derrick Thomas

No. 63: WIllie Lanier

No. 68: Will Shields

No. 69: Jared Allen

No. 77: Willie Roaf

No. 86: Junious "Buck" Buchanan

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire