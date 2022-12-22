7 Chiefs earn spot in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

A total of seven Kansas City Chiefs players have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. They’re one of three teams that will send at least seven players to this year’s iteration of the Pro Bowl along with the Dallas Cowboys (7) and Philadelphia Eagles (8).

Of course, the Chiefs hope to send none of these players to the Pro Bowl as their Super Bowl hopes are still very much alive. Nonetheless, here are the Chiefs players who have earned the honor of Pro Bowler for the 2022-23 season:

C Creed Humphrey

Humphrey was snubbed from the Pro Bowl last season after being a top vote-getter at the AFC center position in the fan vote. Thankfully, that’s not the case this year as he continues to be deserving of the honor. With three games left to go, Humphrey still hasn’t allowed a sack and only has surrendered 15 total pressures this year according to PFF.

TE Travis Kelce

This marks Kelce’s eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, one of the longest active streaks in the NFL. So far in 2022, Kelce has a league-leading 12 receiving touchdowns. He hit the 10,000 career yards milestone and seventh consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards simultaneously. He also moved up to fourth all-time on the tight end receiving yards leaderboard this season.

QB Patrick Mahomes

Every year that Mahomes has been a starter for Kansas City, he’s been named a Pro Bowler. In his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl year, Mahomes is also in the thick of the MVP race. With three games to go, he has a league-leading 4,495 yards passing and 35 passing touchdowns with just 11 interceptions on the season.

DT Chris Jones

Jones has officially earned his fourth-straight Pro Bowl selection and he’s the only defender for Kansas City this year. This is Jones’ best statistical season his 15.5-sack season in 2018. He has been a huge difference-maker on the Chiefs’ defensive line, with 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four passes batted on the season.

LG Joe Thuney

Thuney missed some time with an ankle injury this season, but he’s been rock-solid as a pass protector. He’s allowed 15 pressures and just one sack on the season according to PFF. This marks Thuney’s first career Pro Bowl selection.

P Tommy Townsend

Townsend earns his first career Pro Bowl selection. He only has 38 punts for 1,967 yards this season, but he has the second-highest punting average in the NFL with 51.8 yards. He also has the second-longest punt in the NFL this season at 76 yards.

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

If there is a questionable selection for the Pro Bowl for Kansas City this is the one. Orlando Brown Jr. is tied for the league lead in pressures allowed at 43 according to PFF. Not exactly what one would call Pro Bowl material, alas this is the third-straight Pro Bowl selection for Brown Jr.

