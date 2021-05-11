7 Chargers appear in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Greatest Draft of All-Time’

The Chargers have seen some elite players walk through the doors since the franchise originally started up.

Sports Illustrated selected the best player taken at each of the 259 picks in the modern seven-round draft, which dates back to as early as 1942.

The Bolts were represented with seven players.

Here’s who made the list:

9. Lance Alworth, WR, San Diego, 1962. (11, 136) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th anniversary team. All-decade. 7 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. 3-time AFL receiving champion.

32. Drew Brees, QB, San Diego, 2001. (20, 287) 13 Pro Bowls. 2006 NFL Man of the Year. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2010 Super Bowl MVP. 2-time NFL passing champion. 2008 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. NFL’s all-time leading passer with 80,358 yards – only QB with 80,000. Only 12 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history and Brees has five of them. No one else has more than one.

64. Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego, 1973. (15, 181) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 1982 NFL MVP. 6 Pro Bowls. 1982 NFL passing champion. His jersey number 14 retired by the Chargers.

145. Rodney Harrison, S, San Diego, 1994. (15, 186) 3 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 1,206 career tackles, 34 interceptions. Named to the 50th anniversary teams of both the Chargers and Patriots.

164. Rickey Young, HB, San Diego, 1975. (9, 131) 1978 NFL receiving champion. 408 career receptions, 16 touchdowns. 3,666 career rushing yards, 23 touchdowns.

202. Earnest Jackson, HB, San Diego, 1983. (6, 81) 2 Pro Bowls. 1984 AFC rushing champion. 4,167 career rushing yards, 22 touchdowns.

222. Trent Green, QB, San Diego, 1993. (11, 120) 2 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. Quarterbacked the NFL’s top-ranked offense at Kansas City in both 2004 and 2005. 28,475 career passing yards, 162 touchdowns.