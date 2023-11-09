(7) Chardon vs. (3) Aurora football: Preview capsule for Nov. 10 game

Nov. 9—(7) Chardon at (3) Aurora

What: Division III, Region 9 semifinal

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10

Where: Mentor's Jerome T. Osborne Stadium

Records: Aurora 11-1, Chardon 9-3

Last week: Aurora def. Gilmour, 30-27, Chardon def. Geneva, 28-14

On deck: Winner will face the winner of (1) Youngstown Ursuline and (5) VASJ in the regional championship game on Nov. 17

For the record: If you like tough, physical football, then Jerome T. Osborne Stadium is the place for you on Nov. 10. Both of these teams hang their hats on physical running games, dominance on the offensive and defensive lines, and tough, physical defense across the board. ... Chardon's three losses are all to state-ranked teams — Tiffin Columbian, Kenston and Bishop Watterson. The Hilltoppers have been on a roll lately, though. Powered by a dominating second half, Chardon beat Geneva last week to advance to the third round of the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. The defense took center stage, holding Geneva to 201 total yards. Linebacker Alexander Ash (123 tackles, 22.5 TFLs, 9 sacks) leads the way, but three teammates also have double-digit TFLs. The run-based offense is led by QB Will Francis' 1,397 yards, though Andrew Bruce, Caleb Hewitt and Vinny Colombi all have more than 500 yards apiece. ... Aurora leans heavily on Enzo Catania in the running game. He has more than 1,000 yards rushing this year. The defense is anchored by Tommy Tartabini. Aurora got hurt by Gilmour's passing game at times last week, but that doesn't usually come into play against a run-heavy team like Chardon. ... This game will be decided by the offensive and defensive lines and a key turnover that could swing the tide of a close game.

