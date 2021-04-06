7 center prospects the Rams could target in the 2021 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams are once again in search of a new starting center after letting Austin Blythe leave in free agency. They have Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton on the roster, but neither is a great option to start in Week 1.

With few options left on the free-agent market, the Rams are likely to turn to the draft. Fortunately, the 2021 class is rich with quality prospects who could be targets on Day 2 and 3, though it’ll take a draft-day slide for some of the top players to fall to the Rams at No. 57.

Here are seven center prospects Los Angeles could have an eye on later this month.

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Dickerson would be a lock for the first round if not for a concerning injury history, including a torn ACL suffered in December. Even still, he should probably go in the first 32 picks. He’s a massive center who stands 6-foot-6 and 333 pounds, but he doesn’t have the longest arms, which is why he isn't playing guard or tackle. Despite his size, he’s pretty athletic and nimble – and his knee doesn’t seem to be bothering him much right now. https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1376957885943545856 Humphrey would solve the Rams’ void at center for a decade, giving them a plug-and-play starter from Day 1. Durability is a red flag, but if he can stay healthy and prove his previous season-ending injuries won’t become recurring issues, Dickerson will be a longtime starter in the NFL.

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Humphrey is one of the safest prospects in the draft and will likely go on to play a long, successful career as a pro. He’s not quite as big as Dickerson and has short arms, too, but Humphrey plays with good power and awareness. Plus, he doesn’t come with the injury concerns that Dickerson does and has been a starter since he was a redshirt freshman – so he has a wealth of experience. Dickerson should be a first-round pick but if he slips into Round 2, he’d be a potential trade-up target for the Rams if they get desperate for a center.

Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Meinerz is a player the Rams have their eyes on, meeting with him multiple times in the pre-draft process. He hails from a small school, but he performed well at the Senior Bowl against some of the top prospects in the draft. He can line up at guard or center and plays with an edge on the interior. He has good length to play inside and should only get better as he develops in the NFL. Meinerz could be one of the top targets for the Rams at No. 57 overall, though they’d probably rather grab him at No. 88 instead. It’s just not certain that he’ll be there in the third round.

Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Morrissey started for four seasons at Pittsburgh and though he’s not physically imposing as a center (6-foot-3, 303 pounds), he is relatively athletic. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com noted that Morrissey is suited well for an outside zone team, which the Rams certainly have been under Sean McVay, but he’s only average in pass protection and his lack of length could be a limitation. He’ll likely be a Day 3 pick in the draft and could use time to develop before becoming a starter.

Josh Myers, Ohio State

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Myers looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds and played at a high level for the Buckeyes during his career in Columbus. He’s unquestionably one of the top interior offensive lineman prospects in this class and could get drafted late in the first round. If there’s a run on other positions, though, and Myers begins to fall into Day 2, the Rams should pounce. He’s the type of player they need at center, possessing the size and strength to hold up against more powerful defensive linemen – something both Brian Allen and Blythe struggled with.

Drew Dalman, Stanford

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

There’s an obvious connection with Dalman and the Rams after Stanford OL coach Kevin Carberry was hired to the same position in Los Angeles this offseason. Dalman was a first-team All-Pac-12 last season in six games played and while he’s on the smaller side (6-3, 295 pounds), he’s mobile and fairly athletic for the position. Dalman probably won’t get selected before Day 3 and is likely to be a late-round pick, but if Carberry feels strongly about his potential in the NFL, he could be an option on the final day of the draft.

Kendrick Green, Illinois

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Green is a versatile prospect who played both guard and center at Illinois. He can line up at either spot in the NFL, though he does lack some length with just 32.25-inch arms and standing 6-foot-2. He’s not a refined prospect yet and could use some time to develop into a well-rounded blocker, but Green would be a nice value pick early on Day 3. His position flexibility will give the Rams even more options, seeing as Austin Corbett can play center, too, and will be a free agent after the 2021 season.

