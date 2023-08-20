7 Casualty spoilers for next week

BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.

Next week on Casualty, Donna deals with an angry Max after her confession, but their anger soon turns to passion.

Meanwhile, Rida comes to Rash's rescue, and the team face a difficult day.

1. Donna and Max clash

BBC

Donna is forced to deal with the aftermath of her police confession next week — and the fact she's now a talking point among her colleagues.

After pulling her into a meeting, Max demands to know why Donna is at work and what's going on.

Donna firmly states that she's allowed to be at work until she gets a date for her sentencing.

Max remains unsure about this, worrying about the example it sets for everyone else in the hospital.



2. Max shares devastating news

BBC

Max is forced to share with the team that there has been a major incident at a women's march that Jodie and Rida were attending.

As panic ensues, Donna desperately tries to track them down on their phones, to no avail.

3. Rash is confronted over his feelings

BBC

Amid all the chaos, Rash deals with calls from his worried dad, who wants to meet his girlfriend.

Rash has more pressing matters to contend with when a family friend of Rida's comes into the ED, worried about her disappearance at the march.

When Mariam suddenly collapses, Rash treats her in the cubicles, where he's questioned on his feelings for Rida.

4. Max faces a backlash

BBC

Max tells Donna that the police have taken down the assailant, who's now injured and on his way in.

When Stevie gets wind of this, she confronts Max over it, while Cam struggles to keep his cool — especially as Jodie is still missing.

Despite the backlash, Max insists everyone pulls together and does their job.



5. Rida comes to Rash's rescue

BBC

An injured Rida is eventually brought into the ED, where her colleagues rally to treat her.

She's furious when she realises Rash had called her house phone and alerted her family to what was happening, especially when she believes this has caused Mariam's illness.

She lashes out at Rash, sharing some harsh comments about his situation with his dad, which she later apologises for.

When Rash calls his dad to tell him the truth about not having a girlfriend, Rida steps in at the last minute and pretends they're a couple.

6. Donna finds support in an unlikely place

BBC

The pressure continues to mount on Donna as she deals with the aftermath of her police confession and is also put forward to treat the assailant of the attacks.

Donna later has a devastating run-in with Ashley, who demands more money from her that she doesn't have.

At the end of a very stressful day, Donna is touched when Dylan reaches out and offers to cook for her.

7. Donna and Max kiss

BBC

Donna's guard immediately goes up when Max asks to see her in private, assuming he's about to berate her again.

To her surprise, Max actually wanted to praise Donna for all her work today.

Donna retaliates by accusing Max of making the day more difficult than it needed to be, but anger soon turns to passion when they start to kiss.

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, August 26 on BBC One.

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, August 26 on BBC One.



