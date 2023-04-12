7 burning questions Colts face entering 2023 NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts have many needs to address as they count the days until the 2023 NFL Draft.

Owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and the front office staff will look to answer some of the franchise’s biggest questions.

One question the team must answer, among others: Are we in a state of rebuilding or retooling? Once that question is answered, every decision will align with that strategy and dictate the franchise’s path.

Here are seven burning questions the Colts face entering the draft:

Is this a rebuild or a retool?

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

At the end of the 2021 season, owner Jim Irsay stood on the tarmac after a disastrous game in Jacksonville, stating he needed everyone to be “all chips in.” He wasn’t just talking about winning Super Bowls; he was talking about the dedication to the process of winning, a commitment to excellence.

The 2022 season was anything but that. A putrid offense derailed the team’s progress and ended with coaches being fired and a veteran quarterback being released this offseason.

The team brought in 10 new faces on the coaching staff and now needs a quarterback to lead the franchise, begging the question: is this a rebuild or a retool?

The answer isn’t an easy one, but it could be both. It all depends on what kind of change the new quarterback brings.

How far away is the team from being a contender?

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The team has effectively rebuilt its coaching staff by hiring Shane Steichen and the rest of his crew. A new coaching staff means a new regime and culture, and Steichen said as much in his introductory press conference when he outlined his four coaching pillars.

With the help of leadership now comes the arduous task of evaluating and retooling the roster and seeing where the team can compete in an AFC landscape that’s only getting more difficult.

How far away is the team from being a contender? It again comes down to the quarterback, but it’s likely several seasons away.

Who will be the franchise quarterback?

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Quarterback is the most critical position on the team. Anytime you have questions about the position or have a lack of stability (as the Colts have found out), being a contending team will be more challenging.

The team is at a crossroads and will now look to the 2023 NFL Draft to fill the void, resetting the “contender” clock again.

Who will be the franchise quarterback? We may know the answer to that question following the first night of the draft.

the Colts have used $151M of their cap on QBs since 2017 #3 most in the NFL they are 45-52-1 (.464) in that span here are their starting QBs: 2022 Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles

2021 Carson Wentz

2020 Philip Rivers

2019 Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer

2018 Andrew Luck

2017… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 14, 2023

What support will the new quarterback need?

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the answer for the franchise quarterback still being up in the air, the team must move like it’s already made the pick. Every decision must reflect a dedication to the betterment of the team and the young talent who will lead it.

Adding to the wide receiver position will further the development of a young quarterback while the focus also should be on rebuilding an offensive line that hasn’t lived up to its potential.

Having a strong defense can also help a young quarterback, and the Colts have a few needs on that side of the ball as well.

Arguably the most important aspect of this will be the grace period a young quarterback gets. There will be some growing pains regardless of which prospect is brought in, and there needs to be an agreement on letting the quarterback develop at his own pace.

Reminder that an unproductive rookie season isn't the end of the world. Players tend to increase their production by 70-80% after the rookie year. Also a good reminder that a turnaround via the draft usually takes at least two years. pic.twitter.com/mjU0s1FocC — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) February 17, 2020

What are the other critical areas of need?

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Ballard is a masterful talent evaluator, but building a roster is where he has fallen short. In his end-of-season press conference, he admitted to many failures and being dogmatic on some of his choices.

Those choices include the offense, particularly the offensive line (meant to protect the quarterback and create opportunities to keep the offense productive), which was a festering wound the entire season.

They also need to address the cornerback position, considering their two starting options are both in contract seasons, and the depth in the room comprises of a second-year undrafted free agent and several journeymen options.

Ballard on roster construction: "I gotta grow. I'm very stubborn and dogmatic some times."

Will never waver on the importance of being good up front. Will "examine hard" how to build the rest of the roster. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) January 10, 2023

What expectations do the Colts need to set with fans and themselves?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With all these factors in mind, the team will attempt to start the proverbial “climb” again. There will be many new faces, changes, and growing pains, and fans will need patience, and so will the team.

What expectations do the Colts need to set with fans and themselves?

Tempered ones.

If the team increases or doubles its win total from last season, count that as a massive victory. Anything beyond that is something to build on and a good indication that the team is returning to the winning identity it lost sight of.

Ballard finally admits that they didn’t manage expectations with the roster every time they went to get a new veteran quarterback. Spoke about conversations about roster being good. Admits in hindsight, it wasn’t going to work because there were holes in the roster. — Meghan Hall (@TheMeghanHall) January 10, 2023

Which contract extensions are coming up?

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The answer to this question won’t be answered before the draft, but it will be lingering throughout the offseason afterward. The Colts have several key players entering the final years of their contracts either on their rookie deals or as veterans seeking another one.

The two big players entering the final year of their rookie contracts are running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., along with the rest of the 2020 class. That also includes safety Julian Blackmon and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Then, there are other key players entering a contract year such as defensive tackle Grover Stewart, cornerback Kenny Moore II, punter Rigoberto Sanchez and long snapper Luke Rhodes.

These are just some of the names to keep an eye on this offseason as it pertains to potential contracts coming up.

