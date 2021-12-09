7 brutal, yet telling stats and facts to know heading into Bears vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to avoid being swept for the third time under head coach Matt Nagy.

There’s a lot of speculation about whether Nagy could be fired after this game if Chicago gets blown out by Green Bay, which isn’t entirely unfeasible considering where both of these teams are at this point.

Overall, this rivalry has been one-sided for the last decade, even as the NFL insists on putting these two rivals in prime time almost every season.

Here are seven stats and facts that are brutal, yet telling in this Bears-Packers rivalry:

The Packers are 20-3 against Bears since 2011

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s no stat more telling than the Bears’ record against the Packers over the last decade. Chicago is 3-20 against Green Bay since 2011, with wins coming in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

The Packers have dominated this rivalry. And while the NFL insists on showing us Bears-Packers on prime-time on a yearly basis, make no mistake, this isn’t a competitive rivalry — and it hasn’t been for awhile.

The Bears haven't won in Lambeau since 2015

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

While the Bears have struggled against the Packers, they’ve been absolutely awful at Lambeau Field. They’re 2-6 at Lambeau Field with their last victory there coming back in 2015. It was the infamous Thanksgiving game where the Bears spoiled Brett Favre Night with a 17-13 win after a strong defensive effort by Chicago.

But it’s not only that the Bears haven’t been able to win in Green Bay, it’s that some brutal losses have happened at Lambeau Fields, including that 55-14 loss during the Marc Trestman era.

As Chicago heads to Green Bay in prime-time, it’s a reminder that things could get pretty ugly for a 4-8 Bears team that’s stumbling toward the finish line of the 2021 season.

Matt Nagy is 1-6 vs. Packers

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

As the clock ticks down on the end of the Matt Nagy era, look no further than his record against the Bears’ biggest rivals as one of the reasons why he’s on his way out. Since Nagy took over in Chicago, the Bears are 1-6 against the Packers.

That lone win came during Nagy’s first season in 2018, when the Bears defeated the Packers 24-17 at Soldier Field to win the NFC North title for the first time in eight years. At the time, it appeared that the tide was turning in the rivalry with Nagy’s arrival. But, as we know, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The NFL loves Bears-Packers in prime-time at Lambeau

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the NFL loves embracing the history that is the Bears-Packers rivalry, the league’s most historic rivalry. But, over the last decade, it’s usually resulted in an easy win for Green Bay. Still, that hasn’t deterred the league.

Sunday night’s game will make is 18 of the last 41 Bears-Packers games that have been played on prime time.

Although, it does appear that the NFL is a bit biased toward the Packers. According to The Athletic, since 2009, there’s only been two Bears-Packers games at Lambeau played during the day — in 2019 and 2010. When you factor in the remaining 10 games, there were five played on Sunday night, four on Thursday night and one on Monday night.

Well, at least the NFL allowed the Bears to host the Packers to open the league’s 100th season back in 2019.

The Bears have scored just 11 offensive touchdowns vs. Packers in Nagy era

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Matt Nagy era with the Bears has been defined by poor offenses, the exact reason Nagy was brought into Chicago in the first place. Over the course of the last four years, the Bears offense has gotten progressively worse, and it’s been among the worst in the NFL since 2019.

And the offensive struggles were prevalent during Chicago’s matchups against the Packers, where the Bears scored just 11 offensive touchdowns against Green Bay in seven games under Nagy. With those stats, it’s no wonder Chicago hasn’t stood a chance in these games — and why Nagy is on his way out.

Aaron Rodgers has owned the Bears

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reminded everyone that he’s always owned the Bears in this rivalry, which isn’t a lie. In fact, it’s the God’s honest truth. Rodgers is 21-5 all-time against the Bears, including 11-2 against them at home. He’s thrown for 6,208 yards and 57 touchdowns in those games — the best numbers against any opponent.

If we’re talking what have your done for me lately, Rodgers is 6-1 against the Bears, under Nagy, over the last four years. So when Rodgers says he still owns Chicago, he’s not lying.

But if you’re looking for something hopeful and optimistic in this rivalry, Rodgers appears to be in his final season with the Packers, where he’ll likely request a trade, something the organization promised him earlier this offseason before he returned.

The Bears are 3-18 against Packers since George McCaskey took over

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It’s no secret that ownership and the front office have been the target of criticism for years, especially the past year after Chairman George McCaskey, along with President/CEO Ted Phillips, opted to put their faith in head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace to turn this franchise around.

How’d that work out for you, George?

And heading into a prime-time meeting between the NFL’s most historic rivalry — one that has become one-sided over the last decade — it’s a reminder that the Bears haven’t been able to beat the Packers for awhile.

In fact, the Bears are 3-18 against the Packers since McCaskey became the chairman of the franchise. Not a good look, and not a reason to feel optimistic that things will change, even once Nagy is gone.

The Chicago Bears are 3-18 against the Green Bay Packers since George McCaskey became the chairman of the organization. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 9, 2021

