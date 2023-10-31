7 brown knee-high boots that look just like the ones Taylor Swift wore

When I think about New York City (Taylor’s Version), I immediately think about lipstick, the West Village and Taylor Swift’s impeccable fall fashion looks. It was true when 1989 was first released in October 2014, and it’s true now with the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) nine years later. Case in point: The perfectly preppy look the singer wore on the eve of her re-release.

Photographed in the West Village, Swift paired an oversized Stella McCartney polo shirt, Polo Ralph Lauren baseball hat and Tod’s bag with the most timeless fall boot trend: brown heeled knee-high boots. And I cannot stop thinking about the boots. Look at the boots! The boots!

Credit: Getty Images

Unfortunately for all of us who aren’t worth $1 billion, Swift’s boots are allegedly Prada. If you are willing to drop the money on a pair of Prada boots, please do, and I will live vicariously through you! However, there are so many affordable alternatives that give off the same timeless and preppy energy that looks just like Swift’s. You know, without the hefty price tag.

Scroll down to shop some of the best, more-than-worthy alternatives to Swift’s brown knee-high boots. Now excuse me while I (not so) patiently wait for more Taylor Swift fall fashion inspo.

Featuring a similar color, heel height and silhouette, the Bixby Pointed Toe Knee High Boot from Steve Madden looks the same as Swift’s alleged Prada boots.

Credit: Zappos

The block heel of these classic brown boots makes them so much easier to walk in than other options on this list without forgoing the height.

OK, I own these exact boots in black, and I LOVE them. Every time I wear them, I feel like I’m doing the “Style” strut. And thanks to Swift, I will buy them in this dark brown color. I can walk comfortably in these shoes for hours despite the super tall heel height.

Credit: Free People

If you’re into the slouchy detail of Swift’s brown boots, you’ll love the look of these vegan leather boots from Free People.

Credit: Nordstrom

Vince Camuto makes some of the best boots out there. How sleek and sophisticated are these tall-heeled brown boots? Blondie would approve.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

If you’re obsessed with the look but cannot get behind the heels, don’t stress. Franco Sorto makes an excellent and super affordable alternative to the Prada boots.

Credit: Nordstrom

Yes, Swift’s boots are leather — but there’s just something about this gorgeous suede pair that I can’t stop thinking about.

