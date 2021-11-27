7 Broncos who pose biggest threat to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Here are a few Broncos players who the Bolts must hone in on to increase their chances of coming out victorious in Week 12.

WR Jerry Jeudy

The Chargers’ defense has been susceptible to the pass as of late. Since Week 8, Los Angeles has allowed 15 explosive plays (pass that gains 20+ yards), which is the sixth-most in the NFL. While the Broncos also have Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, Teddy Bridgewater has favored Jeudy, who has seen eight targets or more in the last two games. Without Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell, and Chris Harris Jr. will have to step up to stop the elite separator.

TE Noah Fant

The Chargers continue to struggle against opposing tight ends, particularly in the red zone – allowing nine touchdowns this season. Fant has had an inconsistent season, with his last score coming back in Week 6. However, he has at least six targets in three of his previous four games. Look for Bridgewater to help the 24-year old get back on track Sunday.

RB Melvin Gordon & Javonte Williams

Even though the Chargers still rank last in the league, allowing an average of 145.1 rushing yards per game, the team has steadily improved in this area over the past few weeks. In the last three games, Los Angeles has allowed an average of just 111.3 yards per game (19th). Missed tackles, however, have been an issue, as the team has 78 on the year (fourth-most). Gordon is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has five touchdowns, while Williams averages five yards per carry, including a team-high six runs of 20-plus yards.

S Justin Simmons

The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league, and the one-two punch of Simmons and Kareem Jackson has been a big reason for the success. Lining up all across the formation, Simmons has a nose for the football. He has three interceptions and passes defended in the past four games.

DL Dre’Mont Jones & Shelby Harris

When we talk about players who have come into their own lately, Jones and Harris fall under the category, posting 16 and 12 pressures, respectively, in the last four games. Both have contributed in the passing and run game, and potentially without Matt Feiler (ankle), the two could cause problems up front.