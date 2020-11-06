7 bold predictions for Mets' 2020-21 offseason, including trades and free agency moves

All eyes are on the Mets in this free-agency season. Yes, with Steve Cohen bringing his billions to the party while other teams in baseball claim to be reeling from revenue lost to the Covid-season, it should be a fascinating few months ahead in Queens.

For while putting money into the Mets’ scouting/development and analytics is vital to building a sustainable winner, I’ve made the point repeatedly that with Jacob deGrom at age 32, it makes sense for Cohen to flex his financial might immediately while the Mets’ ace is still pitching at such a high level.

Meanwhile, there’s some thought that Sandy Alderson, who will take over as team president when the Cohen deal is official, will proceed with patience, waiting for opportunities that may develop this winter because teams will be cutting payroll, as we’ve seen already with the Rays and Indians declining to pick up contract options on Charlie Morton and Brad Hand.

Alderson is expected to hire two people to handle the day-to-day operations, likely replacing Brodie Van Wagenen, but he is sure to have plenty of say in what moves the Mets make in the coming months, no doubt in consultation with Cohen.

And while Alderson projected a distaste for overspending during his first go-round as Mets’ GM, I spoke with two people who have worked for him in the past who believe he’ll operate with a different mindset with Cohen.

“Sandy won’t rush into anything, but I can tell you he felt he didn’t get the chance to finish the job there,” one person said. “So if he has the new owner’s blessing, I’m sure he’ll look for opportunities to be aggressive. I’m sure he sees there’s a nucleus there to win with.”

So how will it play out?

Here are my seven bold predictions for the Mets’ winter of intrigue:





1. Marcus Stroman Accepts Qualifying Offer

The New York Post is reporting Stroman is leaning toward rejecting the qualifying offer, but I still believe there's a solid chance that by the Wednesday deadline he'll wind up taking that $18.9 million salary for 2020.

The reason? I'm counting on Stroman – who will be 30 in May -- getting good and mad when his market isn't as strong as he was expecting, which is the consensus among scouts and executives I spoke to this week.

In a Covid depressed market with a draft pick attached to him, while coming off a season in which the right-hander didn’t pitch, that might equate to offers in range of three years, $42-45 million.

That's a lot more than $18.9 million, but such an offer won't make Stroman happy. He believes he’s one of the top starters in baseball, often talking about his "dominance" when describing his ability, and we've seen how ticked off he got on Twitter after Yankees GM Brian Cashman rejected the idea of trading for him in 2019.



So I can see him accepting the qualifying offer, pitching with a chip on his shoulder in 2021 with the intent of proving he deserves a mega-deal while knowing the teams should have more money to spend next winter as well.

If that happens, it seems less likely the Mets would spend big on Trevor Bauer, the top free-agent pitcher, and more likely they’d sign a big-ticket position player.





2. Mets Sign George Springer

This could come down to a preference between Springer and J.T. Realmuto, and obviously either one would fit perfectly with the Mets. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Alderson is wary about signing a 30-year old catcher to a long-term deal, while seeing more value in getting Springer.

Story continues