7 Bills under the most pressure in 2023

The Buffalo Bills, as a team, have plenty of pressure on them heading into 2023. Can the goal of a Super Bowl finally be reached?

But in order to get there, players have to work through these difficulties and stresses and succeed in order to make that happen.

Here are X Bills players that must preform under the most pressure in 2023:

WR Gabe Davis

After entering last season with high expectations following a huge, record-setting postseason, Davis disappointed to an extent. Fantasy football players were particularly upset with his play last year, but Bills fans had hoped for a bit more, too.

The 2023 season for Davis is a huge season for him personally as well. He’s entering the final year of his contract and his next one will be determined by how he plays next year.

For what it’s worth, the team did say Davis played through injury in 2022 despite not missing much time. He made 48 catches in 15 games played.

WR Stefon Diggs

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Diggs earned a second All-Pro honor with the Bills in 2022. But he makes our “pressure” list because of everything that has unfolded throughout this spring.

Diggs is set to keep getting paid by Buffalo moving forward… but after sitting out minicamp for a day and other headlines that have been attracting Diggs this offseason… a bad season would be… a bad look.

That said, there should be plenty of confidence Diggs is going to have another great season.

QB Josh Allen

Allen is an elite NFL quarterback. No question.

He’s still a NFL quarterback… that naturally comes with tons of pressure every season.

CB Kaiir Elam

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

As a first-round rookie in 2022, Elam left many in western New York hoping for more. He did not conclusively earn a starting spot in his first season and even rotated with the likes of Dane Jackson and Christian Benford at times once Tre’Davious White returned from his knee injury.

As a Round 1 pick of the Bills, Elam will get every opportunity to lock down that starting position across from White this summer. Teams want their early draft picks to do that.

But Buffalo’s coaching staff has consistently shown under Sean McDermott’s watch that no one will just be handed a job. Elam has to win his starting spot and there’s a lot of pressure in that.

DE Leonard Floyd

Throughout the defensive end depth chart the Bills have, competition will be fierce. Boogie Bashman, Shaq Lawson and AJ Epenesa and others will fight for playing time there.

Floyd comes to Buffalo via a one-year deal, but early on, he’s expected to fill the shoes of Von Miller until he can return from his knee injury. That’s a whole lot of shoe to fill and the Bills are going to need Floyd to jump right in and be a contributor.

LB Dorian Williams

AP

This is more of a… Dorian Williams/ whoever wins the starting job to replace Tremaine Edmunds.

After Edmunds signed with the Chicago Bears, Williams was selected at the 2023 NFL draft by the Bills. It was initially thought he would not get a look to take Edmunds’ old position right away, but this spring he’s getting a look.

We’ll see if Williams gets that chance once training camp begins. If it’s not him, Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson are other candidates to take over for Edmunds.

All said, good luck to the winner of this position battle in training camp. That’s just going to be the start of the pressure. It’s going to be a lot of pressure to lead the middle of this Bills defense.

OL Spencer Brown

Nearly every position on the Bills offensive line is up for grabs after all the additions made this offseason. But let’s point out Brown because of the new-found pressure on him.

Buffalo’s front office mainly added to the middle of the offensive line. That needed to improve. However, the late addition of Brandon Shell via a one-year deal signals he, like mentioned with numerous other players on this list, will have to earn his starting position.

