7 Bills storylines to follow during the 2021 preseason

The Buffalo Bills begin their 2021 preseason against the Detroit Lions. That NFC North fun continues with games against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

Throughout all of it, here are seven Bills storylines to follow:

Could the Bills keep 3 QBs?

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (Gannett photo)

How many quarterbacks could the Buffalo Bills keep in 2021? That'll come down to how well Davis Webb, and Jake Fromm in particular, preform throughout the exhibition season.

Who stands out at No. 2 CB?

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (Gannett photo)

The top training camp, preseason, summer, however you want... battle to watch. The Bills will either have Levi Wallace or Dane Jackson across from Tre'Davious White once the regulr season rolls around. How they preform in the preseason will play a big part in deciding that.

How does Star fit back in?

Bills veteran defensive lineman Star Lotulelei (Gannett photo)

Many are excited about Star Lotulelei returning to the middle of Buffalo's defensive line after the step back the defense took last season. But Lotulelei hasn't played in a football game in a long time. Lotulelei doesn't make many flashy plays, but look for him to eat up multiple blockers in the middle. If he does, he's back and ready to go in 2021.

Depth in the trenches

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips/ Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills consistently have had solid depth along the offensive line during the preseason in recent memory. Now they do on the defensive front as well. Keep an eye on the guys in the trenches, in general, on both sides of the ball. Specific names on the O-line that need a good preseason: Forrest Lamp, Jamil Douglas, and even Cody Ford. On the D-line: Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips, Efe Obada and Darryl Johnson.

Jake Kumerow show

Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kumerow has been the talk of training camp. During the exhibition games he should get a lot of run on offense. Let's see if his play in training camp transfers over to preseason games. Along with Kumerow, other wide receivers are also vying for roster spots. Some names include Isaiah Hodgins, Marquez Stevenson and Duke Williams.

How little will starters play?

Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott already announced that quarterback Josh Allen will not play in Week 1 of the preseason vs. the Lions. Will that continue throughout the exhibition season? What about other top players like wide receiver Stefon Diggs? Most in Buffalo would be fine if such players didn't take a single snap.

Any tight end drama?

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (Gannett photo)

Dawson Knox has been up-and-down as the Bills' No. 1 tight end. Does he lock himself in as that top player on the depth chart? Or is there a chance that free agent signee Jacob Hollister or Tommy Sweeney, who is returning from COVID complications, steps up and threatens Knox's spot? Quinton Morris is also an undrafted rookie that some are excited about.

