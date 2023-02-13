7 Bills players who stepped up in 2022

The Buffalo Bills are feeling a bit of the Super Bowl 57 hangover this week. You’ll be hearing or even thinking a bunch of “it should have been us” type of comments.

Maybe so. But that does not mean the Bills had a poor 2022 season. In fact, not only did the team record a 13-3 record, they won a playoff game, and even beat the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Not many can say that. All in all, there were plenty of players in Buffalo that had a promising seasons.

Here are seven Bills players that stepped in 2022:

QB Josh Allen

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Allen started this past season as the MVP favorite and fell off. Still, he finished third in the award’s voting despite playing for most of the year with an elbow injury.

That’s the definition of stepping up.

DE Von Miller

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Coming to a new team is never as easy as it seems in the NFL. You have to learn a new system, build chemistry with teammates, and there’s that whole thing we call “life” that has to be adjusted off the field, too.

Von Miller made that look pretty seamless. Despite only playing in 12 games, he co-led the Bills with eight sacks and looked poised to have a double-digit total had he avoided his knee injury.

S Jordan Poyer

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Poyer led the Bills with four interceptions last year. Even though he didn’t get one past Week 4, he still played most of the season for Buffalo and was doing so through bumps and bruises. Not to mention, they won every game he played in.

The team will miss him if he’s not re-signed. Poyer, 33, is a pending free agent.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

(USAT photo)

Edmunds saved his best for a contract year. That’s both good and bad news for the Bills. He led the team with 102 total tackles and was ranked as the fifth-best linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

But in a contract year…. that’s going to be a pricey extension for a team that’s already up against the 2023 salary cap.

TE Dawson Knox

Story continues

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

For a majority of 2022, Knox underwhelmed. The jury is out regarding whether or not he’s lived up to his contract extension.

But there is no doubting that Knox stepped up late in the year for his team. Knox had seven touchdowns on the year and scored in five-straight games. He did not in Buffalo’s postseason lost to the Cincinnati Bengals but even in that one he had five catches and 65 yards.

Knox needs to carry that momentum into 2023.

WR Stefon Diggs

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

It’s hard for a guy who already plays at such a high level to step up more than he already does. Diggs found a way.

His output nearly doubled everyone on the team. Diggs had 108 catches and 1,429 yards.. Gabe Davis was the closest behind him with 48 and 836.

DT DaQuan Jones

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Bills did not get the full effort they wanted out of their defensive front last season, especially after Miller went down. However, the same could be said about Jones.

When he did not play against the Bengals, Buffalo’s run defense looked bad. Overall, his 73.6 grade from PFF he earned was the best of any interior defensive tackle on the team. Jones deserves acknowledge for all he does in the trenches.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire