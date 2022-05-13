7 biggest takeaways from Titans’ 2022 regular season schedule

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday, May 12, which finally gave us the exact dates and times of Tennessee’s games against their opponents, the list of which we already knew.

In case you missed it, here’s what Tennessee’s 2022 schedule looks like, including the preseason slate:

Preseason schedule

Week Date Time Opponent 1 Thu, Aug. 11 6:30 p.m. at Baltimore Ravens 2 TBD TBD vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 TBD TBD vs. Arizona Cardinals

Now, a look at the seven biggest takeaways from Tennessee’s entire slate.

Preseason starts Aug. 11

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The first time the Tennessee Titans will take the field in a game in 2022 will be during the preseason opener on August 11, which will take place at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans will follow that preseason contest up with home games versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, but the dates and times for those games have yet to be announced.

Story continues

Tennessee will hold joint practices with both the Bucs and Cardinals in the weeks leading up to those games.

Four primetime games

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Titans will get a grand total of four prime-time games this season, including contests against the Buffalo Bills (Week 2) Kansas City Chiefs (Week 9), Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

The maximum amount of prime-time games a team can get in one season is five, so the Titans fell just one short of that. The Titans had three prime-time games in 2021, one of which came against Buffalo.

Two Thursday night games

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Not only do the Titans have a pair of Thursday night games, those contests fall six weeks apart. Playing one game on a short week is never ideal, let alone two (and three if you include the Monday night game).

On the other side of the coin, the Titans get long rest after those games, and head coach Mike Vrabel’s teams are 8-0 when coming out of a bye or long rest following a Thursday night game.

Terrible scheduling for Colts games... again

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

It continues to boggle the mind why the NFL likes to schedule the games between the two best teams in the AFC South so close together.

In 2020, the Titans and Colts played twice in three weeks during the first half of the season. Last year, the Tennessee and Indianapolis played twice in a span of six weeks.

This year, the pair of games will take place in the span of four weeks (Week 4, Week 7). Just terrible scheduling on the league’s part… again.

It would have been much more interesting to see the Titans and Colts square off in one early-season and one late-season contest, especially with the latter coming in Week 18 in a game that could determine the division.

Road and home game distribution

Syndication: The Tennessean

Three of the Titans’ first five games are on the road. Taking it a step further, Tennessee will be on the road for four of five games from Weeks 4 through 9, with a bye week sprinkled in between to soften the blow.

The Titans won’t play two straight home games until Weeks 16 and 17. In 2021, Tennessee played consecutive home games three times during the campaign.

A rough second-half slate

AP Photo/James Kenney

The Titans’ schedule gets very tough from Week 9 on.

Tennessee will face five playoff teams from 2021 in that span (Chiefs, Packers, Bengals, Eagles, and Cowboys), including four division winners (Chiefs, Packers, Cowboys, Bengals). Three of those games are on the road.

Two other teams in that stretch of games, the Broncos and Chargers, figure to at least be in the playoff hunt and have the potential to be two of the better teams in the conference overall.

Titans' first game vs. A.J. Brown

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

For the first time since he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver A.J. Brown will meet his former mates in Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

It would have been more interesting if the game was in Nashville, but that won’t stop there from being a ton of extra juice going into that one.

1

1