7 biggest takeaways from Colts’ minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts spent two days wrapping up the offseason workout program last week with mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Minicamp is essentially an extension of the organized team activity (OTA) practices the Colts went through during the months of May and June with the slight difference in that the media is permitted to attend every practice.

Here are the seven biggest takeaways from Colts minicamp in 2023:

QBs split reps

For the typical update at the quarterback position, rookie Anthony Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew split reps with the first-team offense throughout the two-day minicamp. They both saw the same number of reps in full team drills with the starting offense while Richardson saw some extra reps with the second team as well.

Jake Funk the RB3?

A mild surprise came out of the backfield during minicamp. Jonathan Taylor continues to work his way back from offseason ankle surgery, and Zack Moss was absent due to the birth of his child. It was Funk who worked with the first-team offense during both days of minicamp. There should be a lively competition between Funk, Deon Jackson and sixth-round pick Evan Hull during training camp, but it was interesting that Funk was the starter with Taylor and Moss out.

Not many injury updates

The aforementioned Taylor (ankle) is hoping to be ready for the start of training camp. Meanwhile, there was no update on the status of linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), and there’s no timetable for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr, (hip), who didn’t get any work in during minicamp. The following players also were absent from minicamp: WR Josh Downs (knee), P Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles), TE- elani Woods (hamstring), TE Andrew Ogletree (knee), TE Will Mallory (foot), CB Julius Brents (wrist) and CB Darius Rush (hamstring).

Losing Daniel Scott

There was some tough news revealed at the end of minicamp when it came to one of the Colts rookies. Fifth-round pick Daniel Scott was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list after tearing his ACL on the final play of OTAs. The Colts wound up signing undrafted rookie free agent Michael Tutsie, who participated in rookie minicamp and veteran minicamp on a tryout basis. Scott, 24, will be looking to make it back for the start of the offseason training program in 2024.

No update on Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

There was still no update on the investigation that surrounds Rodgers and his potential violations of the NFL’s gambling policy. Between that and the injuries keeping others off the field, the cornerback room is extremely thin going into training camp.

QBs struggling

We shouldn’t get too worked up yet because the spring practices are not about the stats produced during full team drills, but it’s impossible to ignore the struggles from both Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew. According to Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan, the duo combined to go “5-of-20 in the 11-on-11 work in the two minicamp practices.” There were some flashes from Richardson, but the defense mainly won the practices. This will matter more if the storyline dominates training camp.

Samson Ebukam a clear starter

One of the newest additions to the defense clearly has a starting role carved out entering training camp. Every time the media was present this offseason, Ebukam was working with the starting unit at defensive end opposite Kwity Paye. We don’t know what the rotation will look like just yet, but Ebukam appears to be the clear leader while working mostly from the LEO position.

