7 biggest questions about the Rams claiming Baker Mayfield

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising move on Tuesday, claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers. He joins John Wolford and Bryce Perkins as the third quarterback on the 53-man roster, helping replace the injured Matthew Stafford.

Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick, was cut by the Panthers this week after asking for his release. He struggled mightily in Carolina following a trade from the Browns during the offseason, which is why he was benched twice this year.

With Mayfield now in Los Angeles, here are the seven biggest questions about his fit, role and future with the Rams.

Is he any good?

Considering he was just cut by one of the worst teams in the NFL after being benched two separate times this season, it’s hard to say he’s one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL. This season, he was actually one of the worst. Out of 31 qualified quarterbacks, he ranks 31st in total QBR this season. His QBR is 18.3, far worse than the next-closest player, Davis Mills (29.7).

So no, Mayfield isn’t great and expectations shouldn’t be very high the rest of the year. However, he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 for a reason. He’s mobile, has a strong arm and can be relatively accurate when kept clean in the pocket, but he also makes some poor decisions that result in turnovers.

He’s actually a good fit in Sean McVay’s quarterback-friendly offense, so there’s hope the Rams could get more out of him, but he’s not going to light it up.

Why did the Rams claim him?

Why not?

Matthew Stafford is most likely out for the season, John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury and Bryce Perkins hasn’t exactly lit it up. By claiming Mayfield, they get an experienced quarterback who could at least keep the offense afloat for the final five weeks.

Though he’s not nearly as good as Stafford, Mayfield can help the Rams evaluate other players on the roster, such as their young receivers. For instance, Mayfield can give Tutu Atwell more chances on deep shots than Wolford or Perkins can.

Claiming him also gives the Rams a chance to see whether he could be a fit for a backup role in 2023.

What will his role be this season?

He should be the starter. Otherwise, I don’t know why you claim him. We’ve probably seen enough of Wolford and Perkins to know they aren’t the type of quarterback who can consistently win games in place of Stafford.

Claiming Mayfield and paying him what the Rams are only to have him ride the bench would be illogical. If he doesn’t start against the Raiders this week, that’s understandable since he was just added Tuesday. But he should get the start in each of the final four weeks of the season.

Could he back up Matthew Stafford in 2023?

That should partly be what this move is about. Wolford is a free agent next year and Perkins may not be ready to be the No. 2 quarterback, so the Rams have to decide who will be Stafford’s backup next season.

By claiming Mayfield, the Rams can evaluate his game and fit to see if he warrants consideration as a backup next year – if he’s willing to accept that role.

Knowing Stafford’s injury situation, the Rams should make sure they have a capable backup behind him in 2023, and they have to determine whether Wolford or Perkins can be that.

Any downside to claiming him?

Not really, to be honest. Yeah, he’ll take up a roster spot, so the Rams will need to cut someone. And yeah, they have to pay him, but not a whole lot. So claiming Mayfield doesn’t come with much of a downside.

The concerns about his fit in the locker room are overblown and he reportedly displayed “great maturity” when he was demoted to backup. So there shouldn’t be any issues about how he’ll be as a teammate.

How much is he costing the Rams?

The Rams take on the remaining guaranteed money on Mayfield’s contract, which isn’t much at all. They’ll pay him $1.35 million in 2022 before he becomes a free agent in 2023. So that’s all he’ll cost them.

With Mayfield now on the books, the Rams still have about $3.6 million in cap space for the rest of the season. That’s enough to get through the year, so it’s not as if Mayfield’s contract put them in a difficult spot.

Could the Rams get a compensatory pick for him?

Yes! But will they? That could entirely depend on how he plays the rest of the season. Compensatory picks are based on the value of a player’s contract, so if Mayfield gets a small deal in free agency, the Rams probably won’t get a pick for him.

But if he plays extremely well in the final four weeks, he could get one last shot as a starter somewhere in 2023.

The best-case scenario is probably the Rams getting a fifth- or sixth-round pick for him in the 2024 NFL draft. But even that’s probably a stretch because his contract is unlikely to be very big. After all, the Rams were reportedly the only team to claim him this week, so no one wanted to pay him even $1.35 million for five weeks. Not even the 49ers.

