7 biggest questions the Bills must answer after Von Miller’s season-ending surgery

The Buffalo Bills made a shocking announcement as pass rusher Von Miller’s season was deemed over due to a torn ACL.

Following the news, here are seven of the biggest questions the Bills (9-3) must answer:

What happens to morale?

When a player of Miller’s stature goes down, it’s a blow to morale. A gut punch that can take the wind out of a team’s sails no matter how good they are.

Right now, that’s what Bills head coach Sean McDermott is dealing with. He’s going to be tasked with rallying the entire locker room and convincing them that they can overcome Miller’s loss.

Who will step up?

The million-dollar question everyone is asking: Who will step up without Miller in the lineup?

As a former first-round pick and essentially the other starter when Miller was in the lineup, most are looking toward Greg Rousseau. However, there are plenty of other players that the Bills used high draft picks on that now have a chance to justify their selection.

Off the bat, there are AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham. Both players were second-round selections under the watch of Buffalo’s current front office. But if we’re being honest, the Bills also used a first rounder on Shaq Lawson once upon a time.

All four players should be motivated beyond belief.

Will the ripple effect stop?

Most of the players mentioned above have felt a bit of a “ripple effect” from Miller’s presence on the field. Defensive tackles such as Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips in the middle have felt that same impact. Even linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds can be tossed into this pile.

With Miller coming out of the lineup, will the successes these other players have had come crashing down? The Bills need the opposite to happen to make up for Miller’s team-high eight sacks.

Does anything change schematically?

Pure play from others could make up for Miller. So could changes by the coaching staff.

Could head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier decide that things schematically must alter? More blitzing? Less? Moving players around? There are plenty of different options that are possible.

Does the offense have less room for error?

Miller’s impact is hugely felt on defense. That does not mean the offense won’t be impacted.

The future Hall of Fame pass rusher was also signed this past offseason to help take some pressure off of the Bills offense. We’ve seen Buffalo go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and others, but having a leg up defensively helps in that same battle.

Taking out Miller, quarterback Josh Allen & Co. might have less room for error.

Are there any moves coming?

Yes, the Bills have four players rotating in behind Miller, all of which are former top-64 picks. That doesn’t mean Buffalo can’t add another piece to their roster or practice squad as a veteran insurance policy.

At this stage in the game, the market is pretty dry. The ideal candidate would be Jerry Hughes, the former longest-tenured Bills player. However, he’s under contract with the Houston Texans still and the trade deadline has passed.

Limited to just the free-agent market, there aren’t many options. Some that come to mind: Tarrell Basham, Boogie’s cousin, who was waived by the Cowboys recently, Takk McKinley, a former first-round pick on the Cowboys’ practice squad, or outright free agents Dee Ford or Alex Okafor.

When will Von return?

Finally and unfortunately, when will Miller himself actually be back? It’s a bummer because we won’t know the answer for a pretty long time.

General manager Brandon Beane said he hopes Miller could be back for “most” of next season, that seems like an optimistic outlook. An ACL injury can take up to a year to fully come back from, so if Miller is back even sooner than that, it would be very impressive.

